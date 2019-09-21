MERRILL, Wis. — The Central High School football team got back on track Friday night with a 28-14 nonconference over Merrill.
Senior quarterback Johnny Davis rushed for three touchdowns and passed for another as the Red Raiders (3-2) shook off a loss to Holmen last week.
Davis got the game started with a 28-yard run in the first quarter and reached the end zone on a 29-yard run in the second quarter. Davis’ biggest play of the game came on his 69-yard rushing touchdown in the third. The quarterback finalized the scoring with a 46-yard TD pass to Peter Fleming in the fourth to take care of Merrill (0-5).
Davis rushed for 217 yards on 14 carries to move his season rushing total to 740 yards. Davis connected with Fleming six times for a total of 68 yards. The Red Raiders recorded 239 rushing yards and 158 passing for a total of 397 compared to Merrill’s 287.
De Soto 21, Royall 0
ELROY, Wis. — The Pirates (5-0) put together a shutout win against Royall (1-4) to keep their undefeated season alive.
Trevor Rebhahn led the team’s ground support with 19 carries and 187 yards, and Kaden Pedretti led from the air by completing 5 of 8 passes for 98 yards. Rebhahn has rushed for 954 yards this season.
South Central
G-E-T 40, Mauston 21
GALESVILLE — The Red Hawks picked up a special victory and gave coach Jon Steffenhagen his 150th win with the team.
The Red Hawks (4-1, 3-0) jumped ahead early thanks to a 10-yard touchdown run from Bryce Burns with just under 6 minutes remaining in the first quarter. Burns scored again in the second with a 2-yard run and in the third with a 16-yard run. Each of Burns’ touchdowns were followed up by a two-point conversion run from him.
Davis Wenthe turned in a 55-yard scoring drive in the third quarter, and Luke Vance scored off of a 6-yard run in the fourth.
Burns finished the game with 25 carries and 152 rushing yards, bringing his season total to 757 yards. Vance (144) and Wenthe (101) each topped the 100-yard mark. G-E-T relied on its legs throughout the game as no passing play was even attempted.
The Red Hawks finalized things with 431 offensive yards compared to Mauston’s 241.
Scenic Bluffs
Bangor 55, New Lisbon 12
BANGOR — The fourth-ranked Cardinals shot out ahead of New Lisbon (3-1, 1-1) in the first half with three touchdowns in the first quarter and four in the second.
Carter Horstman got the scoring started on a 33-yard drive with 11 minutes remaining in the first quarter. Horstman got in the end zone 3 minutes later with a 44-yard run, and again in the second quarter with a 7-yard run. Ashton Michek connected a 59-yard pass to Zane Langrehr in the first quarter for the third score of the game.
Hayden Lyga was able to scored in the second quarter with a 4-yard run off of a blocked punt.
Horstman led Bangor (5-0, 3-0) with 206 rushing yards on eight drives for an average of 25.8 yards per carry. Michek finished the game with 94 passing yards and one touchdown after completing both of his two pass attempts.
Brookwood 48, Necedah 0
NECEDAH, Wis. — Mitch Klinkner accumulated 294 rushing yards for the Falcons (4-1, 2-1) as they scored in each quarter to finish in shutout fashion.
Brookwood had a blowout second quarter with four touchdowns and scored one in each of the other three. Klinkner had four TDs, which included 70-yard scoring drive in the third quarter. With the explosive night against Necedah (1-4, 0-3), Klinkner now has a season total of 911 rushing yards.
Quarterback Kaden Brandau completed his one pass attempt, which was a 28-yard scoring throw to Klinker in the first quarter.
The Falcons finished with 450 offensive yards compared to Necedah’s 120.
SWAL
Darlington 34, Onalaska Luther 9
DARLINGTON, Wis. — The Knights (1-4, 0-3) were able to score nine points in the second quarter, but it wasn’t enough to pull ahead of Darlington (4-1, 2-1).
Onalaska Luther first scored on a 26-yard field goal from Josiah Larson, which was followed by a 22-yard touchdown from Brandon Stadtler. Quarterback Christian Wihlm completed 3 of 15 pass attempts for a total of 41 yards. Erik Rogers turned in a team-high 39 rushing yards, which was followed by 32 from Wihlm and 31 from Stadtler.
SWC
Prairie du Chien 30, Arcadia 12
PRAIRIE DU CHIEN — The Blackhawks (4-1, 2-1) scored in each quarter to hand Arcadia (3-2, 2-1) its first conference loss of the season.
Prairie du Chien opened up the game with a 1-yard rushing touchdown from Bradyn Saint in the first quarter. The Raiders were able to answer back late in the second quarter after Chase Patzner connected an 80-yard pass to Kaden Liskowski. Four minutes later the Blackhawks pulled ahead thanks to a 1-yard rushing TD from quarterback Dylan Coleman.
Coleman completed 13 of 22 pass attempts for 212 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions. Mason Kramer led the team in receiving with 159 yards. Prairie du Chien’s run game was quiet, led by 33 yards from Tyler Hannah.
Patzner completed four of 12 passes for Arcadia, totalling 100 passing yards with one TD. Nolan Niemierowicz led the team with 67 rushing yards, and Kaden Liskowski finished with a team-high 80 receiving yards.
Platteville 46, Viroqua 14
VIROQUA — The Blackhawks’ 14-point fourth quarter was the start of a rally, but it fell short of pushing ahead of Platteville (3-2, 2-1).
Drew Fortney found the endzone on a 2-yard run in the fourth to put Viroqua on the board. Six minutes later, Ethan Solberg was able to connect a 26-yard pass to Blaine Conaway for the team’s second scoring play of the game.
Fortney finished with 82 passing yards after completing five of 18 pass attempts. Nick Schnieder led the team with 69 rushing yards on 11 carries. In all, Viroqua (1-4, 1-2) totalled 217 offensive yards compared to Platteville’s 454.
Dairyland
Blair-Taylor 21, Independence/Gilmanton 0
BLAIR — The Wildcats (4-1, 3-0) turned in three touchdowns against Independence/Gilmanton (0-5, 0-3) to earn a shutout win and remain undefeated in the Dairyland.
Logan Shramek had two touchdowns in the first quarter 22- and 3-yard drives — to help Blair-Taylor build and early lead. Matthew Brandenburg also scored in the first with a 68-yard run.
Brandenburg led the winning efforts with 215 rushing yards on 12 carries, which included two scoring drives. The 215 yards now bring Brandenburg’s season total to 696. Logan Shramek also had 12 carries for 51 yards and two touchdowns.
Cain Fremstad’s arm was on point for the majority of the night as he completed 7 of 11 passes for 143 yards and two touchdowns. Fremstad’s night included a 45-yard passing TD to Matthew Walder in the second.
Blair-Taylor’s final score of the game was a 34-yard interception return from Daniel Lambright.
Augusta 8, Melrose-Mindoro 6
AUGUSTA, Wis. — The Mustangs (3-2, 2-1) had a 23-game conference winning streak snapped.