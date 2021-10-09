High school football roundup: La Crosse Central secures playoff spot with victory over Sparta

SPARTA — The Central High School football team scored 25 points in the first half on its way to a 39-6 MVC victory over Sparta at Memorial Field on Friday.

The RiverHawks (6-2, 4-2) secured a WIAA playoff spot behind 148 rushing yards and a touchdown from Ethan Shepard and a pair of touchdown passes from Mason Herlitzke to Cole Lapp. Herlitzke completed 5 of 7 passes for 122 yards, and the two scoring passes to Lapp covered 60 yards.

Central rushed for 317 yards and held the Spartans (3-5, 2-4) to 100 total yards with just 35 of those coming through the air. Herlitzke, Boston Brindley and Jackson Warren also rushed for a touchdown apiece.

The RiverHawks, who have won two straight games, close out the regular season by hosting Logan (3-5, 2-4), also a winner of two straight, when they play for the Ark of Victory at UW-La Crosse on Friday.

West Salem 53, Tomah 6

WEST SALEM — The Panthers shook off their first loss of the season by rolling the Timberwolves.

West Salem (6-1, 5-1) maintained sole possession of second place and scored 47 points in the first half to stick within one game of first-place River Falls with one game remaining at Holmen (2-6, 2-4).

Junior quarterback Brett McConkey passed for 98 yards and rushed for 84 as the Panthers gained 275 yards on 33 plays. McConkey had a 43-yard touchdown run that gave West Salem a 9-0 lead, and Brennan Kennedy followed that up by returning an interception for a touchdown.

Noah LaFleur rushed for 55 yards, kicked a 34-yard field goal, booted six extra points and sacked Tomah quarterback Connor Granahan in the end zone for a safety.

McConkey also threw touchdown passes to Jack Hehli and Chris Calico.

The Timberwolves (0-8, 0-6) scored their only touchdown on a 55-yard touchdown pass from Granahan to Drew Brookman. It is Brookman’s eighth touchdown catch of the season.

Coulee

Arcadia 38, G-E-T 0

GALESVILLE — Kaden Updike completed 14 of 14 passes for 167 yards and three touchdowns as the Raiders (6-1, 5-1) stayed one game behind first-place Aquinas (8-0, 6-0) with one game to go.

Arcadia scored 30 points in the two middle quarters to pull away from the Red Hawks (1-7, 1-5).

Updike completed his first touchdown pass to Ryan Sokup in the first quarter, then hit Egan Pauly for another in the second. After Sokup rushed for the next two touchdowns, Updike connected with Drew Teske for a third-quarter touchdown that produced the final margin.

Westby 36, Altoona 20

ALTOONA, Wis. — The Norsemen (5-3, 4-2) stamped their pass to the playoffs by taking care of the Railroaders.

Quarterback Dillon Ellefson passed for 131 yards and three touchdowns, and Grant McCauley rushed 17 times for 84 yards and caught two passes for 70 yards and two touchdowns.

Rhett Stenslien carried 15 times for 70 yards and two touchdowns, and Bo Milutnovich caught three of Ellefson’s passes for 40 yards and one of the touchdowns.

Black River Falls 40, Viroqua 22

VIROQUA — No details were reported.

Scenic Bluffs

Bangor 37, Brookwood 7

BANGOR — The Cardinals (6-2, 4-1) brought an end to a rare two-game losing streak, and senior running back Mathieu Oesterle rushed 20 times for 77 yards and two touchdowns.

Dawson Daines added eight carries for 59 yards for Bangor, which had a 23-0 lead by halftime and didn’t allow the Falcons (3-5, 1-4) to reach the end zone until the fourth quarter. Gunner Ellenburg caught a touchdown pass for the Cardinals and finished with two receptions for 27 yards.

Necedah 34, Onalaska Luther 20

ONALASKA — The Cardinals (6-2, 3-2) scored three straight touchdowns after the Knights (4-4, 3-2) took a 12-8 lead in the first quarter.

Onalaska Luther played without starting quarterback Dillon Yang but put together an offensive attack that produced 304 yards and two early touchdown drives.

Eli Krause stepped in under center and completed 11 of 22 passes for 146 yards, and Tanner Bass carried 22 times for 136 yards and a touchdown for Luther, which ended Bangor’s long conference win streak last week.

Nathan Riley had three catches for 31 yards and a touchdown for the Knights, who surrendered three touchdowns in the second half as Necedah won its second game in a row.

Dairyland

Melrose-Mindoro 19, Independence/Gilmanton 0

INDEPENDENCE, Wis. — Quarterback Braydon Lockington threw for a score and rushed for another to help the Mustangs (5-3, 5-1) win their fourth in a row.

Lockington had a 1-yard rushing score in the first quarter and a 20-yard TD pass to Carson Koss in the second.

Ashton Olson added an 8-yard rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter.

Pepin/Alma 37, Blair-Taylor 8

BLAIR — Colton Lejcher scored the Wildcats’ lone touchdown with a 10-yard rush in the fourth quarter.

The quarterback was 6-of-18 passing for 50 yards and an interception while adding 49 yards on the ground.

Blair-Taylor (3-5, 2-4), which has lost four in a row, had only nine first downs and 159 yards of offense.

Ridge and Valley

Ithaca 35, De Soto 0

RICHLAND CENTER, Wis. — The Pirates (5-3, 4-2) were kept out of the end zone for the second week in a row and shut out for the second time this season.

Southeast

Caledonia 15, Rochester Lourdes 0

CALEDONIA, Minn. — The Warriors (2-4) scored twice in the third quarter and recorded their first shutout of the season.

Caledonia used both sophomore Lewis Doyle and freshman Ethan Stendel at quarterback, and they combined to pass for 144 yards. Stendel was 4 for 4 for 64 and a touchdown and Doyle 8 for 15 for 80.

Stendel completed a 30-yard touchdown pass to Kyle Becthel to break the scoreless tie before Chris Pieper intercepted a pass and returned it 30 yards for another touchdown.

The Warriors received 81 rushing yards from Eric Mauss and five catches for 65 yards from Jackson Koepke.

Cannon Falls 54, La Crescent-Hokah 12

LA CRESCENT, Minn. — The Lancers (0-6, 0-4) scored once in the second quarter and once in the fourth against the Bombers (5-1, 4-0).

Tony Haack rushed 36 yards for the second-quarter touchdown, and Jameson Elsen caught a 23-yard pass from Haack in the fourth quarter for the other.

Haack completed 13 of 26 passes for 106 yards and carried 18 times for 97 yards for La Crescent-Hokah, which trailed 33-6 at halftime.

SWC

Prairie du Chien 23, Dodgeville 12

DODGEVILLE, Wis. — A pair of second-quarter touchdowns from Ty Wagner helped the Blackhawks (5-3, 4-2) win their third in a row.

Wagner had rushing scores of 3 and 47 yards to give Prairie du Chien a 17-12 lead at the break after Joseph Xiya made a 39-yard field goal in the first quarter.

Wagner finished with 13 carries for 111 yards and two touchdowns, while Rhett Koenig had 20 carries for 138 yards and a touchdown, which came late in the third quarter.

