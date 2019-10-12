WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. — The Logan High School football team didn't score first on Friday night, but it scored more than its nonconference opponent.
The Rangers (3-5) gave themselves some momentum heading into a regular-season finale against Tomah by ending a two-game losing streak and beating Wisconsin Rapids 40-20.
Jack McHugh-Sake caught two touchdown passes and had an interception for Logan, which scored the last 26 points -- all in the fourth quarter.
The Rangers were 5-for-5 on 2-point conversions and took the lead for good on a 30-yard touchdown pass to McHugh-Sake. His interception set up his second touchdown, and that was followed by Max Harcey's second touchdown of the game.
Jaylon Patterson also scored a touchdown for the Rangers.
SWAL
Lancaster 34, Aquinas 0
LANCASTER, Wis. — The Blugolds (5-3, 4-2) recorded 118 rushing yards and 34 passing yards as they fell to undefeated Lancaster (8-0, 6-0).
Gavin Wetzel completed 1 of 3 passes for 34 yards, and Will Cambio led the team’s rushing attack with 45 yards on 14 carries.
Iowa-Grant 18, Onalaska Luther 6
LIVINGSTON, Wis. — The Knights were scoreless until the fourth quarter as they fell to Iowa-Grant.
Luther quarterback Christian Wihlm put the Knights on the board with a 23-yard pass to Joey McNamara. Wihlm completed 4 of 13 pass attempts for 54 yards, and Karter Benrud completed 2 of 2 pass attempts for 29 yards. Erik Rogers led the team in rushing with 68 yards on 18 carries, and Brandon Stadtler caught three passes for 69 yards.
SWC
Prairie du Chien 58, Dodgeville 8
PRAIRIE DU CHIEN — The Blackhawks used explosive middle quarters to defeat Dodgeville (1-7, 1-5).
The Blackhawks (7-1, 5-1) scored 30 points in the second quarter and 14 in the third. RJ Veinberg had the biggest play in the game for PdC with an 85-yard kickoff return in the third quarter.
Dylan Coleman completed 7 of 10 passes for 95 yards and two touchdowns. Coleman completed four passes to Ben Riter for 62 yards, which included a 38-yard touchdown. Bradyn Saint led the running game with 96 yards on 11 carries with two touchdowns. Traeton Saint also had a pair of touchdowns and finished with 75 rushing yards on six carries.
You have free articles remaining.
Prairie du Chien had 316 offensive yards compared to Dodgeville’s 173.
Platteville 24, Arcadia 20
ARCADIA — Arcadia was unable to score in the final quarter and defeat Platteville (6-2, 5-1) in a tight game.
The Raiders (5-3, 4-2) finished with 149 rushing yards and 106 receiving for a total of 255 offensive yards compared to Platteville’s 227.
Dairyland
Eleva-Strum 14, Melrose-Mindoro 7
MELROSE — The Mustangs’ held the lead heading into the fourth quarter against Eleva-Strum (5-3, 4-2), but they weren’t able to score in the final quarter to pull ahead.
Tucker Sbraggia put Melrose-Mindoro (4-4, 3-3) on the board with a 1-yard run in the third quarter. Sbraggia completed two of eight passes for six yards, and Seth Peterson led the team in rushing with 73 yards on 15 carries.
Blair-Taylor 21, Augusta 9
AUGUSTA, Wis. — Blair-Taylor (6-2, 5-1) balanced its offensive attack to defeat Augusta (5-3, 3-3).
The Wildcats were led by 123 passing yards from Cain Fremstad, who completed 6 of 20 passes with a touchdown added to the mix. Matthew Brandenburg led the team in rushing with 107 yards and two TDs on 32 carries.
Ridge and Valley
Ithaca 22, De Soto 20
RICHLAND CENTER, Wis. — The Pirates (7-1, 6-1) missed a 2-point conversion with just over a minute left against Ithaca (6-2, 5-1).
Senior Trevor Rebhahn led De Soto in the loss with 129 rushing yards and two touchdowns, while Alex Scoville had a 45-yard touchdown catch.
Others
Cashton and Westby played home games but reported nothing to the Tribune. Viroqua's game at Richland Center and Black River Falls' game at Adams-Friendship also weren't reported.