RIVER FALLS Wis. — The Onalaska High School football team wasn’t discouraged by a scoreless first quarter against River Falls on Friday. In fact, the slow start seemed to be a driving force in the second quarter.
The Hilltoppers (2-0) scored 14 points in the first half to steal the lead away from River Falls and never looked back. Wide receiver Landson Peterson got the scoring started by finding the end zone after receiving a 38-yard pass from Austin Larson.
The duo connected again in the third quarter for a 27-yard touchdown. Larson ended the game with a 38-yard pass to Conner Haggerty with 5 minutes remaining.
Nathan Lubinsky led Onalaska with 64 rushing yards on 13 carries followed by Larson with 54 on 10. Larson ended up completing 12 of 17 passes with a total of 202 yards and four touchdowns. Peterson led the receivers with 103 yards, three touchdowns and five receptions.
The Hilltoppers had 334 total net yards compared to River Falls’ 305.
Logan 26, Eau Claire North 20
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. — Quarterback Julian Erickson rushed for three touchdowns, and Jackson Fenwick returned a punt 70 yards for another touchdown as the Rangers (1-1) picked up their first win of the season.
Bangor 41, Loyal 0
LOYAL, Wis. — The Cardinals (2-0), ranked fourth in the Small Division of The Associated Press rankings, shot past Loyal with a team total of 363 offensive yards compared to Loyal’s 47.
Bangor relied on its running game for the win. Carter Horstman — who had a game-high 176 rushing yards — started the game with a 1-yard scoring run. Horstman opened up the second quarter with a 44-yard scoring run, which was followed by a 21-yard scoring run from Hank Reader 9 minutes later. Reader finished the game with 58 yards on 10 carries.
Tomah 48, Black River Falls 14
BLACK RIVER FALLS — The Timberwolves found the end zone in three of four quarters to hold a steady lead over Black River Falls.
Tomah (2-0) opened up the game with a 14-point first quarter followed by 13 in the second, seven in the third and 14 in the fourth.
The Tigers (0-2) had six points in the second quarter and eight in the fourth. Quarterback Elliot Bird led the team in rushing and passing. Bird completed 20 out of 27 passes for 187 yards and rushed for 86 on 20 carries.
De Soto 28, Riverdale 0
MUSCODA, Wis. — Trevor Rebhahn racked up over 200 rushing yards as De Soto (2-0) shutout Riverdale.
Rebhan accumulated 232 yards on 30 carries and added in three TD’s. Rebhan’s touchdowns came on 45-, 9- and 5-yard rushes. Quarterback Kaden Pedretti was 3-for-9 for 40 yards including a 22-yard TD strike to Alex Scoville.
West Salem 26, Ellsworth 14
ELLSWORTH, Wis. — West Salem scored 12 points in the first half and 14 in the second to defeat Ellsworth on the road.
The Panthers (1-1) had 239 offensive yards — 108 passing and 131 rushing. Justin Barney completed seven of 16 passes for 70 yards. Charles McConkey had 47 yards on 21 carries followed by Barney with 45 on six. Barney’s night included a 23-yard rushing TD in the first quarter and an 11-yard touchdown pass to Jack Hehli in the second.
Prairie du Chien 46, Waterloo 19
WATERLOO, Wis. — The Blackhawks (2-0) relied on the legs of Tyler Hannah and arm of Dylan Coleman secure the win against Waterloo.
Hannah had three rushing TDs — which came in the first, second and fourth quarters — and a game-high 184 rushing yards on 19 carries. Coleman completed nine of 18 passes with a total of 203 yards. The quarterback connected with Mason Kramer twice on 35- and 14-yard scoring passes in the second half.
Prairie du Chien had a total of 518 offensive yards compared to Waterloo’s 268.
Southland 9, Houston 8
HOUSTON, Minn. — A 24-yard field goal by Ethan Forthun in the fourth quarter beat the Hurricanes.
Mikkel Shutte rushed for a team-high 58 yards, and Wyatt Walters added 48 on eight attempts. Ben Walters scored Houston’s touchdown on a 5-yard run during the first quarter before Wyatt Walters rushed for the conversion points.
Southland tied the game in the third quarter before getting the winning field goal in the fourth.