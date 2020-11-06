High school football roundup: Prairie du Chien wins in OT

RICHLAND CENTER, Wis. -- A Maddox Cejka touchdown pass to Jon Nicholson in overtime lifted the Prairie du Chien High School football team to a 14-12 victory over Richland Center on Friday.

The duo’s second touchdown connection was followed by another Cejka-to-Nicholson two-point conversion pass on the first overtime possession. Richland Center answered with a touchdown, but the conversion failed.

Nicholson had five catches for 76 yards, scoring on an 18-yard reception in the first quarter and 14-yarder in overtime for Prairie du Chien (3-3). Teammate Bradyn Saint rushed 22 times for 53 yards, and Cejka passed for 104 on 10 completions.

Potosi/Cassville 34, Onalaska Luther 14

ONALASKA -- Dillon Yang passed for 177 yards and rushed for 157, but the Knights (2-3) fell behind early and couldn’t catch up.

Yang was 17-for-27 passing and carried 18 times to create the bulk of Luther’s offense. He threw a 19-yard touchdown pass to Lyndon Byus in the second quarter and a 31-yarder to Eli Bolstad in the third.