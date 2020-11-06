High school football roundup: Prairie du Chien wins in OT

RICHLAND CENTER, Wis. -- A Maddox Cejka touchdown pass to Jon Nicholson in overtime lifted the Prairie du Chien High School football team to a 14-12 victory over Richland Center on Friday.
The duo’s second touchdown connection was followed by another Cejka-to-Nicholson two-point conversion pass on the first overtime possession. Richland Center answered with a touchdown, but the conversion failed.
Nicholson had five catches for 76 yards, scoring on an 18-yard reception in the first quarter and 14-yarder in overtime for Prairie du Chien (3-3). Teammate Bradyn Saint rushed 22 times for 53 yards, and Cejka passed for 104 on 10 completions.
Potosi/Cassville 34, Onalaska Luther 14
ONALASKA -- Dillon Yang passed for 177 yards and rushed for 157, but the Knights (2-3) fell behind early and couldn’t catch up.
Yang was 17-for-27 passing and carried 18 times to create the bulk of Luther’s offense. He threw a 19-yard touchdown pass to Lyndon Byus in the second quarter and a 31-yarder to Eli Bolstad in the third.
The scoring pass to Byus cut Potosi/Cassville’s lead to 14-7 after Josiah Larson’s extra point. Larson’s extra point after Bolstad’s touchdown made it 20-14, but Potosi/Cassville scored twice in the fourth quarter to pull away.
Wisconsin Dells 8, Viroqua 0
WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. -- The Blackhawks had trouble getting anything going in a road loss.
Cale Anderson rushed for 61 yards on six carries, and quarterback Eric Jerdee was 5-for-17 for 91 yards for Viroqua, which allowed a touchdown in the first quarter and safety in the fourth.
Nick Schneider and Benny Fergot had interceptions for the Blackhawks (1-5), but they weren’t turned into anything. Schneider, the team’s leading rusher, was held to 43 yards on 21 attempts and caught two passes for 39 yards. Anderson had three catches for 52 yards.
Grand Meadow 56, Houston 8
HOUSTON, Minn. -- The Hurricanes scored first, but everything fell apart from there.
Issac Heyer got the touchdown on a 69-yard run, and Caiden Olson followed it with a two-point conversion.
Heyer finished with 117 yards on 12 carries.
