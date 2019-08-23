DE SOTO — Trevor Rebhahn rushed for 195 yards and three touchdowns on 28 carries to lead the De Soto High School football team to a 40-6 Ridge and Valley Conference victory over Wonewoc-Center/Weston on Friday at De Soto.
Although Rebhahn shouldered most of the load, Pirates quarterback Kaden Pedretti opened the scoring with a 50-yard touchdown pass to Kyler Kuhnke. Pedretti finished with 81 yards and a touchdown through the air.
Then, Rebhahn took over, finding the end zone in the second, third and fourth quarters.
The Wolves only score came in the second quarter, and De Soto still held a 16-6 lead at the half.
The Pirates (1-0) play at Riverdale, which lost to Ithaca 34-12, next week.
Blair-Taylor 28, Onalaska Luther 14
ONALASKA — Quarterback Matthew Waldera and running back Matthew Brandenburg each scored a pair of touchdowns to lead the Wildcats (1-0) over the Knights (0-1).
Waldera completed 7 of 13 passes for 117 yards and two scores, and Brandenburg ran for 176 yards and two touchdowns on 20 carries.
Brandenburg opened the scoring with a 48-yard touchdown on the game's first possession, but Onalaska Luther responded with a seven-play, 60-yard drive capped off by an Erik Rogers' 3-yard rushing touchdown to knot the game at 7.
Waldera connected with Kyle Steien later in the first quarter to give the Wildcats a 14-7 lead, which would hold until the Knights' Brandon Stadtler returned the opening kickoff of the second half 83 yards for a touchdown to tie things at 14.
But Luther was unable to capitalize on the momentum. In the third quarter, Waldera again found Steien for a touchdown, and Brandenburg put the game away with a 72-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.
Quarterback Christian Wihlm was 4-for-13 for 48 yards and threw two interceptions; he also led the Knights on the ground with 67 yards.
Luther plays at Cashton, which beat Weyauwega-Fremont 20-14 next week.
Osceola 41, Arcadia 8
ARCADIA — The Chieftains rushed for 407 yards and overpowered the Raiders (0-1). Osceola led 14-0 at the half and 28-0 after the third quarter before Arcadia found the end zone in the fourth quarter.
Aaron Schmidt led the Chieftains' ground game with 90 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries. Logan Johnson added 80 yards and a touchdown on five carries.
Quarterback Chase Patzner scored Arcadia's only touchdown, a 58-yard run. Patzner finished with 59 yards on 9 carries and also threw for 96 yards.
The Raiders host Whitehall, which defeated Colfax 20-12, next week.
Brookwood 47, Boscobel 6
ONTARIO — The Falcons led 21-0 at the end of the first quarter and never looked back. They led 41-0 at the half and 47-0 at the end of the third.
Mitchell Klinkner led the way for Brookwood with 167 yards and three touchdowns on 13 carries. Kaden Brandau had 89 yards and a touchdown on three carries.
The Falcons (1-0) play at Southwestern, which beat New Lisbon 47-22, next week.
Darlington 20, Westby 12
DARLINGTON, Wis. — The Norsemen scored in the fourth quarter to get within the final margin, but an interception on Westby's final drive sealed Darlington's victory.
The Norsemen (0-1) host Sparta, which defeated Black River Falls 70-16, next week.
Mineral Point 46, Viroqua 2
MINERAL POINT, Wis. — Unable to slow Mineral Point running back Will Straka and quarterback Isaac Lindsey, Viroqua (0-1) lost the first game of the Duane Skalecki era.
Straka opened the scoring with a 46-yard touchdown run early in the first quarter, the first of his two first-quarter rushing touchdowns. Sandwiched between Straka's TDs, Lindsey, a UNLV basketball commit, connected with Dominik McVay for an 87-yard touchdown. The Pointers (1-0) led 20-0 at the end of the first quarter, 33-0 at the half and 46-0 after three.
Straka finished with six carries for 150 yards and three touchdowns. He also caught a TD pass from Lindsey, who finished with 203 passing yards and two touchdowns.
Peyton Hanson led the way for Viroqua on the ground with 77 yards on 11 carries. Drew Fortney was 10-for-21 passing for 53 yards. Alex Jacobson caught five passes for 26 yards.
The Blackhawks host Greenwoood, which shut out Tomahawk 38-0, next week.
Cashton 20, Weyauwega-Fremont 14
WEYAUWEGA, Wis. — A 20-point second quarter was enough to push the Eagles over the Indians.
Cashton scored three times in the second frame — all through the air — and took a 20-7 lead into the half. Weyauwega-Fremont cut the deficit to the game's final score, 20-14, late in the third quarter.
The Eagles host Onalaska Luther next week.