High school football roundup: Tomah scores 14 unanswered in fourth quarter to beat Reedsburg

TOMAH — The Tomah High School football team came back from a double-digit deficit in the fourth quarter to beat nonconference foe Reedsburg 28-24 on Friday night.
The Timberwolves, who improved to 1-1, got 1-yard touchdown runs from Brandon Lueck and Justin Gerke in the fourth to erase a 10-point deficit.
Lueck led Tomah on the ground with 84 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries. Gerke was 14-of-22 for 232 yards and a score through the air in addition to his TD run.
The Timberwolves, who outgained the Beavers 344-338, opened the scoring with a 11-yard touchdown pass from Gerke to Zander Williams in the first quarter and took an 8-0 lead into the half.
Reedsburg scored twice in the third quarter to go up 16-8 before the teams traded scores, which put the Beavers out in front 24-14 in the fourth.
Tomah then mounted its comeback to pick up its first win of the season.
Support Local Journalism
Blair-Taylor 30, Viroqua 22
BLAIR — Led by Matthew Brandenburg, who became the school's all-time leading rusher, the Wildcats improved to 2-0.
Brandenburg had 16 carries for 65 yards and a touchdown as he eclipsed 3,000 rushing yards for his career.
Cain Fremstad was 9-of-13 passing for 146 yards and two touchdowns for Blair-Taylor, which grabbed an early lead on a 45-yard fumble return for a touchdown by Evan Nehring.
Nick Schneider responded with a 38-yard touchdown run for the Blackhawks (0-3), but a Brandenburg TD run in the second quarter gave the Wildcats a 16-8 advantage at half.
Fremstad connected with Matthew Waldera for a 13-yard touchdown in the third to expand Blair-Taylor's lead, and Viroqua couldn't even the score despite scoring twice in the second half.
Schneider finished with two rushing touchdowns, and Aaron Dobbs had one of his won for the Blackhawks, who had 209 yards on the ground.
Alec Reismann had a touchdown reception for the Wildcats.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!