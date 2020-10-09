High school football roundup: Tomah scores 14 unanswered in fourth quarter to beat Reedsburg

TOMAH — The Tomah High School football team came back from a double-digit deficit in the fourth quarter to beat nonconference foe Reedsburg 28-24 on Friday night.

The Timberwolves, who improved to 1-1, got 1-yard touchdown runs from Brandon Lueck and Justin Gerke in the fourth to erase a 10-point deficit.

Lueck led Tomah on the ground with 84 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries. Gerke was 14-of-22 for 232 yards and a score through the air in addition to his TD run.

The Timberwolves, who outgained the Beavers 344-338, opened the scoring with a 11-yard touchdown pass from Gerke to Zander Williams in the first quarter and took an 8-0 lead into the half.

Reedsburg scored twice in the third quarter to go up 16-8 before the teams traded scores, which put the Beavers out in front 24-14 in the fourth.

Tomah then mounted its comeback to pick up its first win of the season.

Blair-Taylor 30, Viroqua 22

BLAIR — Led by Matthew Brandenburg, who became the school's all-time leading rusher, the Wildcats improved to 2-0.