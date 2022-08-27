High school football roundup: West Salem pounds Tomah; Bangor, Cashton, Westby stay unbeaten

WEST SALEM — The West Salem High School football team scored three touchdowns in the first quarter on the way to a 49-8 nonconference victory over Tomah on Friday.

Senior running back Luke Noel rushed for 61 yards and scored three touchdowns as the Panthers (1-1) picked up their first win of the season and rebounded from a 14-13 loss to Onalaska in Week 1.

Quarterback Brett McConkey rushed for a team-high 62 yards and completed 8 of 9 passes for 105 years as the West Salem offense piled up 317 total yards. The Panthers allowed the Timberwolves (1-1) just 119 total yards.

McConkey rushed for a 10-yard touchdown to give the Panthers a 7-0 lead, then connected with Brennan Kennedy on a 21-yard touchdown pass to push the advantage to 13-0.

The Timberwolves didn’t score until the fourth quarter and were shut down after opening the season with a 49-point performance and more than 300 rushing yards against Mauston.

Noel scored on runs of 1, 2 and 3 yards for the Panthers and has five rushing touchdowns this season.

Senior Chris Calico also had a 22-yard touchdown run for the Panthers, who ran 51 plays to Tomah’s 30 and rushed for 208 yards.

Westby 29, Benton/Scales Mound/Shullsburg 14

BENTON, Wis. — The Norsemen (2-0) scored all of their points in the first three quarters to pick up their second straight win at the start of the season.

Garrett Vatland rushed for 108 yards and scored on runs of 5 and 11 yards in the third quarter for Westby, which had 293 total yards.

Quarterback Bo Milutnovich completed 7 of 14 passes for 105 yards, one touchdown and one interception. He also rushed for a 15-yard touchdown in the second quarter after connecting with Anders Stakston on a 41-yard touchdown pass. Brett Crume’s conversion run after that touchdown tied the game at 8, and Milutnovich’s scoring run put Westby in front for good.

Stakston had four catches for 55 yards, and Rhett Stenslien caught two passes for 43 and carried 12 times for 78 yards.

Viroqua 18, Brookwood 16

ONTARIO — The Blackhawks gave first-year coach Taylor Henry his first victory by beating the Falcons.

Viroqua (1-1) had a 12-8 lead at halftime after Owen Zahm recovered a fumble and returned it 32 yards for a touchdown for the go-ahead score. The Blackhawks made it 18-8 when Zahm caught a 10-yard touchdown pass from Brady Hanson in the third quarter.

Ethan Dobbs carried 14 times for 68 yards to lead Viroqua’s ground game, and Brandt completed 17 of 26 passes for 174 yards and the touchdown. Caleb Meintz had eight catches for 79 yards and Andrew Fassbinder three receptions for 48 yards as Brandt’s top targets

Dobbs scored Viroqua’s first touchdown on a 9-yard run in the second quarter.

Marshall Doll scored on a 50-yard run to give Brookwood (0-2) an early lead and wound up with 121 rushing yards. Landon Zimbauer caught a 49-yard touchdown pass to get the Falcons within the final score in the third quarter before a scoreless fourth gave Viroqua the win.

Arcadia 22, Whitehall 19

ARCADIA — The Raiders (1-1) rebounded from a loss to Ellsworth to beat the Norse.

Egan Pauly rushed for 107 yards on seven carries and scored on a 36-yard run that put Arcadia up 14-13 at halftime.

Cam BolanD added a 3-yard run to give the Raiders a 22-13 lead that was enough to hold off a Whitehall touchdown in the fourth quarter. Boland also caught a 25-yard pass from Pauly in the first quarter.

Paul completed 6 of 18 passes for 82 yards.

Baldwin-Woodville 45, G-E-T 15

BALDWIN — Baldwin-Woodville quarterback Mason Werner scored three first half touchdowns in the Blackhawks home victory over G-E-T.

Werner ran for a five-yard touchdown to open the scoring in the first, followed by a one-yard touchdown pass to Collin Fritts. Werner added a 45-yard touchdown run before halftime to make it 31-7 at the break.

Quarterback Cody Schmitz ran for 92 yards and a 49-yard touchdown, but four turnovers committed by the Red Hawks (0-2) stifled scoring opportunities. A Schmitz fumble in the third quarter was recovered by Baldwin-Woodville junior Sean Van Someren and returned for the Blackhawks final touchdown of the evening.

Schmitz managed only one pass compilation on six attempts with the Red Hawks being outgained in their air 168 yards to 10. The Blackhawks won in spite of 13 penalties for 80 combined yards.

Sparta 28, Mauston 27

MAUSTON — The Spartans prevailed by blocking an extra point after the Golden Eagles scored their final touchdown with 9 minutes, 47 seconds remaining.

Senior Carson Kelsey started things with a bang by returning the opening kickoff 84 yards for a Sparta touchdown, but Mauston answered immediately with a 58-yard touchdown pass from Tyler Link to Brock Massey on its first play from scrimmage to tie the score at 7.

That was the first of three straight scores for the Golden Eagles before Kelsey scored twice late in the second quarter to tie the game at 21 by halftime. Kelsey scored on a 3-yard run, then caught an 81-yard touchdown pass. Isaiah Futch kicked all three of the first-half extra points for the Spartans.

Sparta took a 28-21 lead when quarterback Zach Treu connected with — who else? — Kelsey on the first play of the fourth quarter.

The Golden Eagles had a chance to win the game at the end, but a 35-yard attempt at a field goal fell short with 30 seconds left.

Bangor 34, Turtle Lake 12

TURTLE LAKE, Wis. — The Cardinals (2-0) ran the ball all over the field in picking up another victory.

Senior Clayton Lyga rushed for 181 yards and scored three touchdowns for Bangor, which had 368 rushing yards. Senior Tanner Jones added 180 yards and a touchdown to push his season totals to 359 rushing yards and four touchdowns.

Samuel Cropp and Lucas Horman had interceptions for the Cardinals, and Sam Crenshaw converted all four of his extra points and booted field goals of 21 and 25 yards.

Cashton 67, Independence/Gilmanton 7

CASHTON — The Eagles (2-0) scored 54 points in the first half to remain unbeaten.

Senior Colin O’Neil scored three touchdowns — two rushing and one on an interception return — and gained 74 yards on just four carries.

Junior Connor Butzler returned a punt for a touchdown and a kickoff for a touchdown for Cashton, while senior quarterback Jacob Huntzicker completed all four of his passes for 65 yards and a touchdown.

Senior Jack Kleba caught two of those passes for 33 yards and the touchdown.

Madison Edgewood 47, Prairie du Chien 13

MADISON — The Blackhawks scored once in the second quarter and once in the fourth.

Ty Wagner rushed for 68 yards, and Kurt Wall reached the end zone on a 2-yard run to cut Prairie du Chien’s deficit to 20-7 early in the second quarter.

Blake Thiry caught three passes for 64 yards for the Blackhawks (0-2).

Elmwood/Plum City 26, Blair-Taylor 20

PLUM CITY, Wis. — The Wildcats more than tripled their scoring output from Week 1 but fell to 0-2. They open Dairyland play next week at Independence/Gilmanton.

Wisconsin Dells 40, Black River Falls 18

BLACK RIVER FALLS — Evan Voss threw two touchdown passes and ran for another, but the Tigers dropped to 1-1.

Trey Cowley was on the receiving end of both touchdown passes, while Nolan Parker (one interception) and Ollie Cleveland (seven tackles) led the defense.

Black River Falls opens Coulee play next week at Altoona.

Abbotsford 41, Melrose-Mindoro 0

ABBOTSFORD, Wis. — The Mustangs fell to 0-2 and open Dairyland play at home against Augusta.