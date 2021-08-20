High school football roundup: West Salem starts with one-sided win at G-E-T

GALESVILLE — The West Salem High School football team was ready for the season to start and showed it with a 48-0 nonconference victory over Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau on Friday.
Senior running back Luke Noel led the Panthers with three touchdowns, while senior CJ McConkey added two. Brett McConkey and Noah LaFleur also scored once a piece for West Salem, which scored 21 points in the first quarter.
Mauston 46, Tomah 30
MAUSTON, Wis. — Junior Drew Brookman caught seven passes for 164 yards and three touchdowns from Tom Hesse, but the Timberwolves came up short in their opener.
Hesse and Brookman hooked up on a 66-yard touchdowns on the first play, but the Tomah defense had trouble slowing Mauston's offense down. Hesse completed 8 of 16 passes for 180 yards and was intercepted three times.
Mauston's Antonio Najera rushed for 123 yards, and Jacob Bullard gained 117 yards and scored a touchdown on 17 carries for the Timberwolves.
Onalaska Luther 40, Blair-Taylor 7
ONALASKA — Senior Josiah Larson rushed for 121 yards and scored two touchdowns for the Knights, who scored all of their points after the first quarter and became the first team to beat the Wildcats since the 2019 season.
Larson had touchdown runs of 66 and 10 yards in the third quarter as Luther pulled away from Blair-Taylor, which completed an undefeated season in 2020.
Senior quarterback Dillon Yang carried 13 times for 101 yards and matched Larson's two touchdowns. He also threw a 16-yard scoring pass to Logan Bahr in the third quarter after rushing for an 11-yard touchdown in the first quarter and a 4-yarder in the second. Bahr had three catches for 56 yards.
Tanner Bass also reached the end zone for the Knights, and Blair-Taylor quarterback Cain Fremstad threw a 7-yard touchdown pass to Jackson Shramek in the fourth quarter. Fremstad passed for 122 yards, and Shramek rushed for 88 on 11 carries.
De Soto 34, Wis. Rapids Assumption 31
DE SOTO — The Pirates turned a six-point halftime deficit into a 10-point fourth-quarter lead before hanging on for the victory.
Senior Aiden Brosinski rushed for 130 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries. He also caught a touchdown pass from junior quarterback Evan Pedretti, who had two TD passes and two TD runs.
Junior Bryce Grelle caught two passes for 43 yards and caught Pedretti's other scoring pass.
Brookwood 34, C-FC 14
FOUNTAIN CITY, Wis. — The Falcons scored 28 points in the first half and rushed for 335 yards against the Pirates.
Senior Frank Wildes rushed for a game-high 111 yards, and senior teammate Austin Frye added 108 and two touchdowns for Brookwood, which held C-FC to 68 rushing yards.
The Pirates scored once in the first quarter and once in the fourth, and both were on plays made by Andrew Bissen, who returned the opening kickoff 79 yards for the first score of the game. He later caught a 13-yard touchdown pass from Austin Becker.
The Falcons scored five times between those two plays. Marshall Doll intercepted a Becker pass and returned it to the end zone for the second of three Brookwood touchdowns in the first quarter.
Frye scored in the first and third, and Wildes scored form the 40 in the first quarter. Dan Peterson added 80 rushing yards and a touchdown for the Falcons.
Arcadia 22, Lancaster 6
ARCADIA — Senior Kaden Updike ran for two touchdowns and passed for another as the Raiders took care of the Flying Arrows.
Lancaster scored the first touchdown before Arcadia reeled off the final 22 points.
Updike completed a 5-yard pass to Egan Pauly, then ran for touchdowns that covered 2 and 14 yards.
The Raiders rushed for 241 yards, and Updike completed 9 of 13 passes for 97.
Baldwin-Woodville 17, Sparta 6
BALDWIN, Wis. — The Spartans started the season with a loss, but no detauls were reported.
Dodgeville 40, Viroqua 20
VIROQUA — The Blackhawks lost their opener, but no details were reported.
Nekoosa 46, Black River Falls 21
BLACK RIVER FALLS — The Tigers lost their fourth straight game and for the seventh time in their last eight, but no details were reported.
Black Hawk 20, Westby 13
The Norsemen saw their losing streak climb to six games, but no details were reported.