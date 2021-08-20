High school football roundup: West Salem starts with one-sided win at G-E-T

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

FOUNTAIN CITY, Wis. — The Falcons scored 28 points in the first half and rushed for 335 yards against the Pirates.

Senior Frank Wildes rushed for a game-high 111 yards, and senior teammate Austin Frye added 108 and two touchdowns for Brookwood, which held C-FC to 68 rushing yards.

The Pirates scored once in the first quarter and once in the fourth, and both were on plays made by Andrew Bissen, who returned the opening kickoff 79 yards for the first score of the game. He later caught a 13-yard touchdown pass from Austin Becker.

The Falcons scored five times between those two plays. Marshall Doll intercepted a Becker pass and returned it to the end zone for the second of three Brookwood touchdowns in the first quarter.

Frye scored in the first and third, and Wildes scored form the 40 in the first quarter. Dan Peterson added 80 rushing yards and a touchdown for the Falcons.

Arcadia 22, Lancaster 6

ARCADIA — Senior Kaden Updike ran for two touchdowns and passed for another as the Raiders took care of the Flying Arrows.

Lancaster scored the first touchdown before Arcadia reeled off the final 22 points.