High school football: Sam Veenstra willing to do whatever is needed for La Crosse Logan

Veenstra took the change in stride and was instrumental in Logan finding a rhythm toward the end of the alternate spring season.

And if the Rangers are to carry that momentum into this season — which began with practices on Tuesday — it could very well start with Veenstra.

“If he comes off the field, we’re either down by a lot or up by a lot,” Knoble said with a laugh. “So that’s how key he is. We might get him off on a couple special teams, but he doesn’t even want to come off.”

Listed at 5-foot-8 and 165 pounds, Veenstra knows he isn’t the biggest player on the field. But that hasn’t stopped him from making an impact.

As a sophomore, he impressed Knoble and classmate Martell Owens with his physicality and fearlessness, which led to big hits and fumble recoveries.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“He was the first sophomore on varsity, and first game, he got a sack. That was the first time I had seen him do something that crazy since our freshman year,” Owens said. “He took the varsity game without being scared.”

Veenstra finished with 36 tackles, including two for loss, in 2019 and posted 22 tackles in five games this past season to go along with a sack and a fumble recovery.