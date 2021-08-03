High school football: Sam Veenstra willing to do whatever is needed for La Crosse Logan

A casual observer might not have noticed Sam Veenstra’s contributions as the Logan High School football team won back the Ark of Victory from crosstown rival Central to close the alternate spring season back in April.
After all, Trent Wieland rushed for 156 yards — and had three sacks on the other side of the ball — while quarterback Josh Waite gave the Rangers some breathing room with a fourth-quarter touchdown pass.
But the team’s 20-10 victory would not have been possible without Veenstra clearing lanes at fullback.
Just ask Waite. Or Logan coach Casey Knoble.
“He’s like 160 pounds, and he can block anyone. So that’s pretty amazing to me, seeing him take on dudes triple his size, just blow them out of the water,” Waite said. “... The Ark game, the whole time, he was just kicking out everyone. We just ran power like 30 times in a row, and they just couldn’t stop it. That’s because of Sam.”
“It looks like Trent Wieland, it looks like all these other guys,” Knoble added. “But you’ve got to have somebody to set those guys up and do the dirty work.”
And in case it wasn’t clear that Veenstra is willing to do such work, consider this: The senior captain has started at linebacker the past two seasons but didn’t play both ways until the Rangers adjusted their offense early last season.
Veenstra took the change in stride and was instrumental in Logan finding a rhythm toward the end of the alternate spring season.
And if the Rangers are to carry that momentum into this season — which began with practices on Tuesday — it could very well start with Veenstra.
“If he comes off the field, we’re either down by a lot or up by a lot,” Knoble said with a laugh. “So that’s how key he is. We might get him off on a couple special teams, but he doesn’t even want to come off.”
Listed at 5-foot-8 and 165 pounds, Veenstra knows he isn’t the biggest player on the field. But that hasn’t stopped him from making an impact.
As a sophomore, he impressed Knoble and classmate Martell Owens with his physicality and fearlessness, which led to big hits and fumble recoveries.
“He was the first sophomore on varsity, and first game, he got a sack. That was the first time I had seen him do something that crazy since our freshman year,” Owens said. “He took the varsity game without being scared.”
Veenstra finished with 36 tackles, including two for loss, in 2019 and posted 22 tackles in five games this past season to go along with a sack and a fumble recovery.
Veenstra credits his mental preparation for much of his defensive success, both last season and as a sophomore. Sure, he’s gotten stronger — he’s one of the strongest players on the team, Knoble said — but as someone who also wrestles, he’s wary of putting on too much weight.
His athletic ability shouldn’t be overlooked, either — he opted for track and field over baseball for the first time this past spring and wound up competing in the sprints, shot put and pole vault — but he has a knack for diagnosing and recognizing plays, which comes from hours of watching film.
“You study what teams do — and not just who gets the ball — but you study what the guy in front of you does, what the guard does, what the fullback does,” Veenstra said. “And you notice that, and then suddenly you see patterns.
“... That’s really helping me because, I mean, I’m not a super big kid, I’m not super fast. But if you can quickly diagnose plays and you can go up and take on blocks and hit people, you’re going to make enough plays to help out your defense.”
Veenstra has helped out the offense, too, from his new role at fullback.
After being held to 27 rushing yards against Holmen to open last season, Logan eliminated one of the jet options in its offense and added Veenstra as an extra blocker. The results weren’t immediate, but the Rangers grew comfortable with the power scheme and rushed for more than 250 yards against Eau Claire North and Central.
“I love that kind of stuff, just pound it up their gut. It’s awesome,” Veenstra said. “... Even if I’m not running the ball, if I’m blocking, it’s just as fun to put someone on their butt as it is to score a touchdown, in my opinion.”
The newfound rushing attack helped Logan win two of its final three games of the season, and Veenstra believes the victory over Central can be a stepping stone to more wins this fall.
“I think we’re in a good position to really surprise some people this year like we did last year against Central,” Veenstra said. “We’ve just got to keep that same mentality that we’re the team to beat.”
The Rangers will have to do so with some newer faces in the backfield and on the offensive line, though they do return Waite at quarterback and Curtis Leaver on the line. Leaver also plays on the defensive line alongside Owens, who recently committed to Division II Minnesota State-Mankato, while Nick Gavrilos and Aiden Harcey are returning in the defensive backfield.
And, of course, there’s Veenstra, who will do whatever is asked of him.
“If that’s what the team needs, then it’s going to help us win and it’s going to put us in a better position — and overall, me in a better position,” he said. “We win, I’m happy.”
