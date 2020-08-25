High school football: Scenic Bluffs Conference, minus Onalaska Luther, to move to spring; more MVC teams sticking with fall

The Scenic Bluffs Conference, except for Onalaska Luther, is moving its football season to the alternate spring season in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a press release.
Bangor, Brookwood, Cashton, Hillsboro, Necedah, New Lisbon, Royall and Wonewoc-Center are all members of the conference.
The league is still considering whether to also move volleyball and cross country to the spring. Cashton's board of education has said the Eagles can move forward with a cross country season this fall, according to a tweet from Jeremy Mosley, Cashton's cross country coach.
The deadline for schools to decide whether to exercise the spring option for fall sports is Sept. 1.
Joel Babinec, the Onalaska Luther athletic director, said he feels "comfortable moving forward" with football this fall and that the school will implement safety precautions to address playing during the pandemic.
The Knights are far from the only team in the Coulee Region that will be playing football in the fall.
Onalaska, Sparta, Aquinas, Viroqua, Westby, De Soto, Blair-Taylor and Melrose-Mindoro have all previously said they would pursue a fall season.
More MVC schools made decisions Monday night. Holmen, Tomah and West Salem will be playing football this fall. Those three schools are also going forward with boys soccer and volleyball, according to reports.
The next hurdle for Babinec and Onalaska Luther is creating a fully nonconference schedule. One difficulty might be finding schools of similar size — Babinec said matchups with teams like Onalaska and Holmen aren't on the table — but he remains confident the Knights will find opponents.
"It may not be a full schedule, it may pan out to be close to a full schedule," Babinec said. "But we just felt that moving to the spring was going to create way too many issues and problems."
Babinec said he has a "Plan A" for a schedule that he is working on, though he acknowledged nothing has been locked down. Still, he feels the Knights are positioned well to have a season.
"I will say we're closer today than we were yesterday on getting something put together that will be a reasonable schedule," Babinec said.
For schools playing this fall, football, volleyball and boys soccer can begin practice Sept. 7.
