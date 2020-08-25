High school football: Scenic Bluffs Conference, minus Onalaska Luther, to move to spring; more MVC teams sticking with fall

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Scenic Bluffs Conference, except for Onalaska Luther, is moving its football season to the alternate spring season in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a press release.

Bangor, Brookwood, Cashton, Hillsboro, Necedah, New Lisbon, Royall and Wonewoc-Center are all members of the conference.

The league is still considering whether to also move volleyball and cross country to the spring. Cashton's board of education has said the Eagles can move forward with a cross country season this fall, according to a tweet from Jeremy Mosley, Cashton's cross country coach.

The deadline for schools to decide whether to exercise the spring option for fall sports is Sept. 1.

Joel Babinec, the Onalaska Luther athletic director, said he feels "comfortable moving forward" with football this fall and that the school will implement safety precautions to address playing during the pandemic.

The Knights are far from the only team in the Coulee Region that will be playing football in the fall.

Onalaska, Sparta, Aquinas, Viroqua, Westby, De Soto, Blair-Taylor and Melrose-Mindoro have all previously said they would pursue a fall season.