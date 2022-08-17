High school football: Senior duo ready to take reins of Central's offense

The bond between Central High School seniors Boston Brindley and Mason Elston has been shaped by nine years of friendship on and off the gridiron.

As juniors, both players made an impact on defense for the RiverHawks on their march to the WIAA Division 2 playoffs last season. Brindley's seven interceptions were one shy of a school record, and Elston picked off two passes and posted 27 tackles.

This fall, in their final year of football together, the duo gets to show off a connection on the other side of the line of scrimmage, with Elston as Central's starting quarterback and Brindley as a receiver and gadget player.

"Me and Mason, we’ve been buddies since about fourth grade. We grew up together playing all sorts of different sports, especially football together, so I’m really excited to play with him," Brindley said after Central's practice on Tuesday. "We’re on the same page all the time and really get after it together.”

Central graduated several key offensive players from its seven-win season a year ago, including dual-threat quarterback Mason Herlitzke and wide receiver Jackson Warren. But a tight-knit group of juniors awaited its chance to contribute, especially Elston.

“I’ve been looking forward to this for a long time," Elston said. "These are the guys I would be with if I wasn’t playing football. The connection we have off the field, talking about football constantly, it’s everything.”

As Herlitzke's backup, Elston attempted just two passes and rushed for 81 yards in 2021, but the senior was the clear favorite at quarterback heading into camp this August.

RiverHawks coach Mitch Olson said while Elston has yet to lead the offense in a regular-season game, his body of work throughout his Central career has readied him for the role.

"Even before the season, ever since he came into this school as a freshman, he was a leader of his class. He was a leader on our football team even last year as a junior," Olson said. "Now he is our guy. We have a lot of confidence in him in how he does things and how people follow his lead.”

Primarily a receiver in his sophomore season, Brindley found success at defensive back last fall and also averaged 31 rushing yards per game. While Elston will focus on his quarterback duties, Brindley is slated to play the majority of the snaps on both offense and defense.

Olson said his offensive game plan is to prioritize putting the football in the hands of Brindley and Central's other "athletes," regardless of what position they play.

“He’s going to go both ways for us, but we’re going to move him around. He’s not going to play one set position," Olson said of Brindley. "We’re going to have a lot of interchangeable pieces on offense that I think will make us a little harder to defend.”

Replacing players like Herlitzke, a freshman at UW-La Crosse, and Warren, now at NCAA Division II Northern State University, will be difficult, but Elston said he thinks Brindley's profile fits the mold to replicate the team's former star receiver.

“Last year we had Jackson Warren running jet sweeps, catching corners, catching posts. I think Boston will be right there, doing the exact same thing Jackson did," Elston said.

Central extended its streak of playoff berths to four straight seasons but was bounced in the first round by River Falls. The program's 26 playoff appearances are the most in the MVC, but the team has not advanced to the third round in its last 11 postseasons.

For Elston, keeping the Ark of Victory on Central's campus comes first on his checklist, but he said guiding his team to uncharted territory is his ultimate objective.

“The goal is to be right back where we were last year and go farther," Elston said. "Make the playoffs and win a playoff game, that’s my personal goal."

The RiverHawks, who finished 5-2 in the MVC last year, will deal with a new-look league this season after the departure of River Falls and West Salem. Central will have the advantage of facing newcomers Baraboo and Reedsburg in La Crosse this year, saving the team two lengthy bus rides.

The team's longest trip of the year will be for Friday's opener, a 7 p.m. tilt at Eau Claire North. Brindley expressed his excitement for finally suiting up with his teammates to begin his senior season.

"Just going out there and having fun with my guys that I’ve grown up playing with," Brindley said. "Last first Friday night, it’s going to be a good one.”