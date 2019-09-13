SPARTA -- After watching several long Tomah pass plays in the first half, the Sparta defensive backfield returned with short memories after halftime.
The Spartans picked off four Tomah passes in the second half to seal a 28-14 victory over the Timberwolves in a Mississippi Valley Conference football contest Friday at Sparta's Memorial Field.
Sparta's defensive backs were burned on pass plays of 37, 11 and 13 yards during a 10-play Tomah drive that tied the contest at 14-14 late in the second quarter. They redeemed themselves in the second half with four different players accounting for the interceptions.
"It comes down to the resilience of the guys back there," Sparta coach Adam Dow said. "They got beat on some big plays in the first half, and they were able to have a short memory. Our defense did a great job of slamming the door on this one."
Until the Sparta secondary grabbed the spotlight, the two quarterbacks − Sparta's Cole Wisniewski and Tomah's Justin Gerke − dominated the contest. Wisniewski scored on touchdown runs of six and 24 yards, while Gerke scored on runs of 20 and nine yards.
Wisniewski, who rushed for 174 yards on 15 carries in the first half, got something done with his arm 23 seconds before halftime. With the ball at the Tomah 10-yard line, Wisniewski dropped back before sliding to his left to avoid the pass rush. But instead of pulling it down for a 16th rushing attempt, he spotted running back Matt Biever in the corner of the end zone. Biever made a diving catch, and Chris Jacobs' extra point put the Spartans ahead 21-14 at halftime.
"(Wisniewski) is a very athletic kid," Dow said. "If you get him in space, he can make plays. The offensive line, especially in the first half, did a really good job of opening holes for him. When he gets going north and south, he's tough to stop."
Tomah's defense stiffened in the second half. Sparta's first two possessions ended in a lost fumble and punt, but Sparta defensive back Austin Stuessel made the play of the game in the waning seconds of the third quarter. He stepped in front of a Gerke pass at the 30-yard line and raced down the left sideline to put Sparta ahead by two touchdowns.
You have free articles remaining.
"That was a huge momentum boost for us," Dow said.
Tomah coach Brad Plueger said the lack of a running game was partly to blame for the second half turnovers. Tomah's rushing game took a big hit when starting running back Nate Spears and Kade Gnewikow, a slot receiver who takes handoffs, went to the bench with injuries.
"We couldn't run the football well enough in the second half," Plueger said. "We got behind the sticks, and they started dropping a lot of guys back in pass coverage. I thought whoever ran the football was going to prevail, and that's obviously what happened."
Tomah dropped to 2-2 overall and 0-2 in the MVC. Plueger believes the Timberwolves can still win enough games to make the WIAA playoffs.
"We're a good enough team to make the playoffs, but we have to execute at a higher level now," Plueger said. "I'm proud of our guys for closing the gap; we have to start winning games now."
Sparta stayed undefeated at 4-0 and avenged a 22-17 loss last season to a Tomah team that didn't beat anyone else in the MVC.
"Last year's game we came out very slow and weren't prepared to play the game," Dow said. "This year they came out fast, and defense ended the game for us."