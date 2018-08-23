Subscribe for 33¢ / day

The thunderstorms expected in the Coulee Region on Friday night have made additional changes to the high school football schedule.

After seven games were moved up to Thursday, three of the remaining seven games have moved up kickoff time.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

The West Salem at G-E-T and Westby at Sparta nonconference games will now kick off at 5 p.m. Friday. Bangor is hosting Loyal, and that game will now begin at 6 p.m.

Prairie du Chien at Brookwood, Arcadia at Whitehall, Melrose-Mindoro at Greenwood and Riceville at Lansing-New Albin Kee are unchanged and scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Assistant Sports Editor

Todd Sommerfeldt has covered sports for the La Crosse Tribune since 2003 after doing the same previously in the Fox Cities and Rock County.