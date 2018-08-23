The thunderstorms expected in the Coulee Region on Friday night have made additional changes to the high school football schedule.
After seven games were moved up to Thursday, three of the remaining seven games have moved up kickoff time.
The West Salem at G-E-T and Westby at Sparta nonconference games will now kick off at 5 p.m. Friday. Bangor is hosting Loyal, and that game will now begin at 6 p.m.
Prairie du Chien at Brookwood, Arcadia at Whitehall, Melrose-Mindoro at Greenwood and Riceville at Lansing-New Albin Kee are unchanged and scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.