High school football: Sparta aims to stay a consistent winner

Whenever a high school football program makes an unexpected playoff run, the hope is that it will help lay down the foundation of success for years to come.
That’s exactly what Adam Dow and the Sparta High School football team were hoping for when they won the program’s first ever playoff game in 2018 that eventually led to a run to the WIAA Division 3 quarterfinals. But for Sparta — a program that went 6-56 from 2008-2014 — stringing success together is easier said than done.
Yet, it seems the Spartans have poured the basement and appear to have the blueprints in place to build a successful, competitive program year in and year out.
“I think that the only thing our school, our community and the guys want is that every Friday you come out and be competitive, you play a good ball game, you execute and you might end up winning on the scoreboard,” Dow said. “The confidence has taken a little bit of time to establish. And that’s kind of the culture builder for us. It’s not necessarily that we’re going to have a level 3 run to the playoffs. But there is an expectation that we’re going to put together a decent product and put it on the field, year in and year out.”
Perhaps that’s the biggest difference for Sparta.
The players coming through now don’t necessarily remember those not so pleasant days when the wins were few and far between.
“It’s nice now, this sophomore class were sixth or seventh graders when we had our first playoff berth in (2016),” Dow said. “So we are starting to get past those days, where year in and year out you were lucky to win a ballgame. That’s kind of the thing of the mentality as when they see year after year after year that we are in it every single year and you have the opportunity to win on Friday nights. That’s where I take the most pride.”
The Spartans made the playoffs in 2019, nearly winning their first ever MVC title in the process and were two overtime losses away from going 4-2 in the alternate spring season this past year. They return just six seniors and lose All-Tribune performers in linemen Fabian Sanchez, Madden Connelly and do-it-all athlete Corbin Hauser, as well as starting quarterback Brett Stuessel.
But the Spartans do return All-Tribune running back Nick Kent, who was a big reason why the Spartans averaged 186 yards on the ground and put up 30 points per contest, as he totaled 565 yards with seven touchdowns on just 80 carries. He has taken a big leap in his game not only on the field, but as well as off it.
“We have seen substantial improvement in maturity and leadership out of him,” Dow said. “In the past he kind of followed some of the older guys and I think now he has really taken some pride and stepped up to be that guy, that leader we need. He wants to lead by example and is constantly working hard.”
Tyler Lietzau and Hayden Brueggeman will be called upon to lead the offensive-line and not only open up holes for Kent and sophomore Carson Kelsey, but as well as protect sophomore quarterback Thomas Laufenberg — a first-year starter. Yet, who will be next to Lietzau and Brueggeman is still up in the air. Sparta rotated 10 lineman in their scrimmage on Friday against Wautoma and Adams-Friendship.
“It’s going to be a bit of a work in progress,” Dow said. “Both Tyler and Hayden do a good job leading up front and really it’s just finding the guys that are going to step in and give you 100%.
Lietzau and Brueggeman were also mentioned by Dow to be key fixtures for a defense that returns just four starters. But the Spartans have solid players at all three levels on defense with Ty Klass and Kent at linebacker, as well as Chris Jacobs in the secondary. Dow was pleased with the group’s effort in the scrimmage and is excited to see where this group can go.
“Overall we did a good job,” Dow said. “Everybody was out there flying around...It was a fun day for us.”