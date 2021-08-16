High school football: Sparta aims to stay a consistent winner

“It’s nice now, this sophomore class were sixth or seventh graders when we had our first playoff berth in (2016),” Dow said. “So we are starting to get past those days, where year in and year out you were lucky to win a ballgame. That’s kind of the thing of the mentality as when they see year after year after year that we are in it every single year and you have the opportunity to win on Friday nights. That’s where I take the most pride.”

The Spartans made the playoffs in 2019, nearly winning their first ever MVC title in the process and were two overtime losses away from going 4-2 in the alternate spring season this past year. They return just six seniors and lose All-Tribune performers in linemen Fabian Sanchez, Madden Connelly and do-it-all athlete Corbin Hauser, as well as starting quarterback Brett Stuessel.

But the Spartans do return All-Tribune running back Nick Kent, who was a big reason why the Spartans averaged 186 yards on the ground and put up 30 points per contest, as he totaled 565 yards with seven touchdowns on just 80 carries. He has taken a big leap in his game not only on the field, but as well as off it.