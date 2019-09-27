WEST SALEM -- The Sparta High School football team was looking to bounce back on Friday night after a tough loss to Onalaska.
Boy, did it ever.
The Spartans put themselves back on track in the MVC by doing everything right and beating West Salem 42-0.
Sparta forced three turnovers -- including two interceptions returned for scores -- and bottled up the Panthers read option attack all night long with defenders flying all over the field.
Sophomore Nick Kent carried 14 times for 98 yards and two touchdowns to give the Spartans (5-1, 3-1) some good momentum heading into next week's home game against Central (4-2, 2-1). Kent praised his offensive line for the performance.
“They did great tonight,” Kent said, “They got off the ball really well and got up to the linebackers and pushed the linemen back. They did a wonderful job.”
That sentiment was echoed by quarterback and safety Cole Wisniewski, who passed for 101 yards, rushed for 89 and returned an interception for a touchdown.
“At the end of the day, our line does an amazing job,” he said, “They give us such big holes to run in and such a great amount of time to pass the ball, that’s really what it comes down to.”
“Even if no one is open, they have such good protection that I can scramble a little bit.”
Scrambling is a strength of Wisniewski’s. Several times throughout the game he was able to extend broken plays by escaping a collapsing pocket and either running for extra yards or finding open receivers down the field.
Shortly before halftime, Wisniewski made the wise choice to not throw the ball into a covered slant route and scramble to his left. Just before he ran out of room near the Sparta sideline, Wisniewski turned his hips and launched the ball to the corner of the end zone. On the other end of the heave was junior wide receiver Corbin Hauser -- the original target of the slant route -- who broke his route to streak away from his defender for the score.
That wasn’t the only highlight from Wisniewski. Around the 8-minute mark of the third quarter, the North Dakota State commit was covering a West Salem wide receiver and reached over his head to make an impressive one-handed interception. Instead of falling backwards and going to the ground, Wisniewski took the interception 46 yards up the left sideline for a touchdown.
“I just went up and tried to make a play,” he said, “I had a lot of blocking in our alley there towards the end. It made it a nice little jog into the end zone.”
Winning the turnover battle has been a focal point all year long for the Spartans and coach Adam Dow. The Spartans did just that on Friday night. They took two interceptions back for touchdowns -- one in the first quarter and one in the third -- and defensive lineman Maddon Connelly added a strip, sack, and fumble recovery all in one play.
“It really is just nice to get those turnovers, get the short fields and it’s a nice way to kind of eliminate their big plays,” Dow said.
The coach was extremely proud of his team for responding to a loss in the manner it did, The Spartans also beat the Panthers for the first time since West Salem entered the MVC in 2014.
Next week presents a new challenge for the Spartans with quarterback Johnny Davis coming to town. The Sparta defense will have to continue to capitalize off of turnovers and make big plays to win that game.