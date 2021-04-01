High school football: Sparta dominates in shutout of La Crosse Logan

Corbin Hauser motioned from his spot in the slot across the formation at the snap, but the give was to Nick Kent back the other way on a counter.
The Sparta High School football junior running back patiently waited for kick-out blocks from senior offensive lineman Fabian Sanchez and senior tight end Matt Biever, who were pulling from the left side of the line to the right, before turning up field.
Only one defender stood before Kent and the end zone, and Kent made him miss with a cut to the outside before trotting in for a 29-yard score on a fourth-and-4 on the first possession of Thursday afternoon’s game at Logan.
“Here we go. This is going to be a good game,” Kent said he thought as he burst into the open field. “It’s going to be a good game.”
Kent couldn’t have been more right.
The Spartans returned to that counter play time and time again in the first half, the offensive line cleared lanes for Kent, and Sparta ran away with a 35-0 win at Swanson Field.
Kent led the way with 22 carries for 217 yards and three touchdowns — nearly 80% of his team’s offensive output — as the Spartans (1-1) bounced back from last week’s 46-38 overtime loss at G-E-T.
“I give massive props to my O-line,” said Kent, who rushed for 170 yards and two scores in the first half. “They did a fantastic job today. I wouldn’t be where I am right now without them.”
The Rangers — who fell to 0-2 after last week’s loss to Holmen — had trouble stopping Kent and the counter, as he ripped off runs of 22, 29, 14, 23 and 26 yards on the play in the first half.
“I come from the theory that you do what works,” Sparta coach Adam Dow said. “... We were going to keep pounding it until they stopped it. It was a good play for us, getting Fabian Sanchez pulling — big boy — and the hogs up front did a good job.”
Eventually, Logan was able to bottle it up, but that created creases on the edge for players like sophomore Carson Kelsey, whose 12-yard touchdown run on a jet sweep gave the Spartans a 20-0 lead with 1 minute, 45 seconds left in the second quarter.
“They’ve got a lot of athletes all over the place,” Rangers coach Casey Knoble said. “And, you know, their O-line really handled our D-line.”
Logan struggled on the other side of the ball, too.
The Rangers totaled just 95 yards of offense, and 72 of those yards came on the final drive of the game. Sparta clogged up rushing lanes and constantly pressured Logan junior quarterback Josh Waite, who was responsible for two of the Rangers’ three turnovers.
Logan’s best chance to score came late in the first quarter and could have changed the complexion of the game.
After Spartans senior quarterback Brett Stuessel and Kent fumbled on a handoff, the Rangers took over on Sparta’s 15-yard line trailing 7-0.
But Waite underthrew an open Jack McHugh-Sake, who dropped the pass near the goal line, on first down, and the second-down snap was fumbled. Waite then underthrew junior Ryan Bye, and Stuessel sacked Waite on fourth down.
“They’re possessions that I expected us to score on,” Knoble said. “When we had wide open guys, I expected us to put the ball on the money.”
Sparta then marched 69 yards in eight plays, which Kent capped with a 1-yard touchdown run, to go up 13-0 with 10 seconds left in the first quarter.
The teams traded two empty possessions apiece before Spartans junior Chris Jacobs intercepted Waite and gave his team good field position. Kent scampered for 26 yards on a counter to start the drive, and Kelsey found the end zone five plays later.
Another Logan turnover led to a Sparta score midway through the third quarter.
After Biever strip-sacked Waite and junior Hayden Brueggeman recovered, the Spartans took over on the Rangers’ 30. On the next play, Stuessel found Biever wide open in the middle of the field for a 30-yard touchdown pass, which put Sparta up 27-0 with 5:40 left in the quarter.
“Overall, we kept them contained, made some plays ourselves, got some turnovers,” Dow said of the Spartans’ defense. “I just really like how the defense responded today and kind of bounced back. It was a good mental game for us.”
Sparta forced a three-and-out on Logan’s next possession, and Kent found an opening for a 46-yard touchdown two plays later to bring the game to its final score.
“Past years, a Sparta team would have hung their heads after a tough loss like that to G-E-T,” Dow said. “The kids were hungry, and I was happy that we got to walk away with a win today.”
Sparta will look to build on the win next Friday, when it hosts Eau Claire Memorial, while Logan will still be looking for its first win next Friday, when it hosts Eau Claire North.
“I wasn’t happy with some of our kids’ effort in the first half, to tell you the truth,” Knoble said. “We’re going to make some hard changes and see, personnel-wise, who wants to play and who wants to sit.”
