High school football: Sparta powers past Mauston

The touchdown was followed by a Chris Jacobs extra point and gave Sparta a 20-6 lead with 1:39 on the clock.

"That interception right before halftime took a lot of steam out of us," Roland Lehman said. "It was just a mistake. We could have gotten to halftime pretty close, and then they came out and got another couple of scores."

Sparta coach Adam Dow said he saw plenty of positive signs as the team put a 17-6 season opening loss at Baldwin-Woodville behind it. Kent had his big game behind a solid effort from the offensive line, and the defense made a handful of stops at and behind the line of scrimmage.

Laufenberg, a sophomore, also showed significant improvement in his second career start by completing12 of 15 passes for 194 yards, a touchdown and the two interceptions. He also rushed 11 times for 63 yards.

"He made some mistakes, but he showed us exactly what he's capable of," Dow said of Laufenberg. "I think what I really enjoyed out of him is that he played loose.

"He had a couple interceptions, but that didn't cause him to hang his head. He made some big plays with his arm, but what I really liked out of him was his physicality when he was running the ball. That's a tough 1-2 punch when you have Kent and him running the ball like that."

The Golden Raiders didn't have much punch running the ball and relied on Spenser Lehman's arm for most of their offense. He completed 12 of 27 passes for 171 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. Massey caught three for 53 yards.

