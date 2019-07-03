After compiling a long list of NCAA Division I scholarship offers, Sparta High School's Cole Wisniewski made the decision Wednesday evening to verbally accept the one offered by North Dakota State University.
Wisniewski, who is preparing for his senior season as a quarterback and safety for the Spartans, made his announcement to join the FCS national champions via Twitter.
Wisniewski, a 6-foot-3, 190-pounder, received scholarship offers from more than 10 schools and was recruited at many positions. He will join former Holmen running back Seth Wilson on the NDSU roster. The Bison have won seven national championships since 2011.
Wisniewski passed for 1,097 yards and 12 touchdowns and rushed for 845 yards and 18 touchdowns as a junior. The Spartans (6-6) won three of their last four regular-season games to qualify for the WIAA playoffs before having their season ended in the Division 3 quarterfinals.