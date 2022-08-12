High school football: Sparta to lean on returning quarterback Laufenberg

SPARTA — Entering preseason camp with an established starting quarterback is a luxury not many programs have.

The return of junior quarterback Thomas Laufenberg is a welcome sight for head coach Adam Dow and his Sparta High School football team, which is seeking a return to the WIAA playoffs after missing out in 2021.

"Obviously, you like having competition, but you like having that quarterback situation where he can show those leadership skills and lead through the offseason," Dow said after Sparta's practice on Thursday. "Thomas has done a very good job of stepping up and taking on that role."

Laufenberg averaged 126 passing yards per game and tossed 11 touchdown passes in his varsity debut last season while adding nearly 300 rushing yards and four touchdowns on the ground. The Spartans finished 2-5 in the MVC and were 3-6 overall after dropping their final five games of the season.

With a year of experience under his belt, Laufenberg has embraced his duties as both the head of the offense and as a team leader off the field.

"A lot of guys have looked up to me this year as the starter. They watched me play last year, so I have some sort of leadership role," Laufenberg said. "I try to use that for good, get guys to work harder and get better in every rep at practice."

Laufenberg's progression from a wide-eyed sophomore to a more mature upperclassman has impressed his coach, and Dow said his quarterback is primed to improve upon his first year as starter.

"When you start a sophomore quarterback, they have the physical gifts but they don't necessarily understand what's going on out there," Dow said. "Now he's understanding the blocking schemes, the secondary and the coverages. He's able to take a step back and take a breath rather than running for your life as a young quarterback."

Through working with his teammates at summer contact days and in preseason camp, Laufenberg said he’s learned to distribute the ball where the defense allows rather than force the ball downfield.

"I've definitely matured in my passing game and taking the short routes, getting the ball to my guys in space and letting them make the plays instead of me making the plays," Laufenberg said.

Laufenberg will have the comfort of throwing to familiar receivers this fall. Carson Kelsey and Layden Ott, two of Sparta's leading pass-catchers a year ago, are back for their senior seasons and will receive the bulk of the targets.

Kelsey, who earned honorable mention on the 2021 All-MVC team, led the Spartans with six touchdown receptions, and Ott's 240 receiving yards were second-most on the team last year.

"They're both high-quality slot receivers, speedsters who are explosive-play types. I like our team speed, and across the board, we have guys that can go out there and make players," Dow said.

Sparta last made the state playoffs in 2019, and their path to achieving a winning conference record in order to qualify for the playoffs will look different in 2022. Last season’s MVC champion, River Falls, and runner-up, West Salem, departed the conference, and the league welcomes new members Baraboo and Reedsburg.

Even with new conference opponents introduced, Dow’s goals for his team remain unchanged until his program proves it can challenge the MVC’s elite teams.

"My expectation every single year is to make the playoffs. Anybody who comes out and says, 'We're going to be conference champions,' without having a reputation year in and year out of being in playoff contention, it's all hopes and dreams," Dow said. "We need to show consistency for this program and for the community and our kids to believe that being in contention for a championship is a possibility."

The Spartans open against Baldwin-Woodville at home on Thursday, and after a trip to play Mauston in Week 2, they begin the seven-game MVC schedule at Logan on Sept. 2.

With less than a week until kickoff, Dow said his team is ready to see two-a-day practices and intrasquad drills in the rearview mirror.

"Baldwin-Woodville is a quality opponent. They're a school our size, but they're consistently in playoff contention over there," Dow. “We're just excited to face somebody and hit somebody different."