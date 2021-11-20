High school football: State title run redefines standard for La Crosse Aquinas

The Aquinas High School football team has thought plenty about the fall of 2007 over the past few weeks.

Coach Tom Lee arranged for members of that season’s state championship squad to address this year’s group ahead of the Blugolds’ WIAA Division 5 state semifinal against Wittenberg-Birnamwood.

After Aquinas dispatched the Chargers last weekend, the Blugolds watched highlights from the 2007 title game on the bus ride home from Wisconsin Rapids.

And even as the team celebrated Thursday’s 28-26 victory over Mayville in the state championship with a rally at the Reinhart Athletic Complex on Friday afternoon, Lee made one more mention of the program’s first WIAA state title.

The focus on that season and that postseason run sent a clear message: The 2007 iteration of Aquinas football is what each team since then has strived to be.

But the Blugolds have now redefined that standard.

“I think 10 or 15 years from now, kids are going to be like — when they start their season — they’re going to think, ‘How can we be like the 2021 Aquinas state champion Blugold football team?’” junior quarterback Jackson Flottmeyer said. “I think it’s going to really set the tone for how this program is going to be in the next few years.”

Thursday’s win at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison was significant in its own right, giving Aquinas its second WIAA state title in its history and a perfect 14-0 record. But it’s all the more noteworthy when considering where the program was just five years ago.

The Blugolds were 1-8 in 2016 and forfeited a game that season because they didn’t have enough healthy players. They followed by finishing 0-9 in 2017 and 2-7 in 2018.

“If we put this together as a script and turn it into Hollywood, they’d crumple that thing up and throw it in the garbage,” Lee said during Friday’s rally. “They’d say, ‘No way. That’s stupid. That’s ridiculous.’

“The program was on life support. People were going to pull the plug.”

But one could see the pieces start to fall into place in 2019.

Aquinas finished 7-4 that year and won a playoff game for the first time since 2012. The Blugolds took another step forward in 2020 — despite the COVID-19 pandemic and playing all of their games on the road — by going 5-3 and winning both of their playoff games.

All the while, numbers were increasing and the addition of speed and strength coach Eddie Hodges was starting to pay dividends.

That set the stage for this season’s dominance.

Aquinas tore through the Coulee Conference in its first full season in the league, doubled up a solid nonconference opponent in Prescott and comfortably won its first three playoff games.

The Blugolds were certainly tested by Wittenberg-Birnamwood and Mayville, but their combination of finesse and power helped them overcome deficits against both teams.

So what, then, is the new standard?

Speed and physicality are certainly part of it. It’s also the selflessness of Jack Gagermeier giving his shoulder brace to Joe Penchi in the middle of the state title game. It’s the grit of Preston Horihan battling through injury. It’s the determination of Hargrove refusing to go down whenever he touched the ball.

Hargrove is quick to add competitiveness to that list, and Lee believes being able to platoon the offense and defense as much as possible deserves a spot, too.

“Did we always have the best players out on the field? Probably not. Did we always have the freshest and were we stronger at the end?” Lee said. “Because I watched that game last night, and there were (Mayville) guys that were playing all night long and they were pulling themselves up — they were warriors — they were pulling themselves off the mat.”

With that in mind, put balance on the list.

Sure, Flottmeyer and his favorite target, senior wideout Quinn Miskowski, were electric. But how different do things look without Hargrove? Or Penchi? Or Riley Klar? Or Michael Lium? Or even Ethan Schamberger, who just joined the team this year after playing soccer for three seasons and made the game-clinching tackle in the state championship?

And that’s just a few of the names that made Aquinas so impressive on both sides of the ball.

Of course, replicating this season’s success next year will not be easy. But the Blugolds know they have a newfound reputation to uphold and an example to set for younger players rising through the ranks.

“When people come up the next four years, they’re going to get No. 4 (Flottmeyer) or No. 6 (Penchi), and they’re going to be like, ‘Damn, those kids were really good. It’s going to be really tough to live up to how good they were,’” Hargrove said. “That (pushes them to be) better and make Aquinas better.”

Eric Lee can be reached at eric.lee@lee.net or via Twitter @ByEricLee

