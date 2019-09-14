ONALASKA — Seldom does an offensive line get the recognition it truly deserves.
Onalaska High School football coach Tom Yashinsky wanted to change that, and what better way to do that than to give them pancakes? Well not literal pancakes, but pancake stickers. That’s right, whenever an Onalaska offensive lineman puts a defender on their back, he gets a pancake sticker on his helmet.
“They want those dang stickers,” Yashinsky, whose team beat Logan 50-6 on Friday, said with a laugh. “Who would have thought a sticker would motivate a 17-year-old, but it does.
“They go over to the TV (on the sideline) and they are pointing them out, and then they email me every Saturday and say, ‘Save these clips.’”
The boys up front sure like the attention.
“We don’t get that much recognition,” senior guard Nom Yang said. “So when we get pancakes, we celebrate.”
Odds are there will be several more pancake stickers when the Hilltoppers travel to Sparta next Friday if a dominating performance from Yang and company against Logan on Friday night is any indication.
It was an impressive showing. Onalaska averaged nearly seven yards a carry, tallying 248 yards on the ground. It did not matter who was running through the hole, he wasn’t getting touched well into the second and third level of the Logan defense.
“Offensive line was just mauling dudes,” quarterback Austin Larson said. “It’s awesome when you have Lubinsky not get touched for seven yards and then he can make things happen. It opens up our pass game, too.
After three tough nonconference games against Hudson, River Falls, and Lake Mills -- where rushing yards were hard to find -- Onalaska wanted to re-establish the run game.
Lubinsky finished with 150 yards including touchdowns of 73 and 6-yards on just 14 first half carries. Ben Wittenberg added 88 yards on 18 carries and a touchdown. They were able to get out on the edge more, bouncing a good deal of runs off tackle, something they weren’t able to do the first few weeks of the season. That and finishing blocks -- a point of emphasis before the season, according to Yashinsky -- were two keys in making the difference on Friday.
“Our offensive line blocked until the end of the whistle,” Yashinsky said. “We added some twists in the run game to get out on the edge a lot more than we had. That was something we were lacking early on, but it was also cause of some of the teams we were playing that we knew we couldn’t get outside on.
"A couple of D-I kids there. But just really proud of our kids and the effort they gave tonight.”
It was an enjoyable night for everyone involved, but it was an especially enjoyable night for Lubinsky and the Hilltoppers backs.
“The O-line just did a great job of opening holes,” Lubinsky said. “And I wasn’t getting touched until seven yards every time. It was a fun night.”
Expect a lot more fun nights for the Onalaska rushing attack moving forward.