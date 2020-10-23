High school football: Stingy run defense leads Blair-Taylor over C-FC

“We know that C-FC is a good football program, and we were very impressed with them on film last week, so we knew we had our work cut out for us,” Nehring said. “I was impressed with the way that our kids rose to the occasion and made plays, and didn’t make any excuses when something went wrong.”

While the Pirates did struggle to run the ball, Becker was able to find a handful of chunk plays while passing, finishing 12 of 29 for 170 yards, and added a two-yard touchdown run late in the game.

C-FC coach Jesse Cyrus knew that the Wildcats were going to be aggressive defensively, but said he was pleased to see the offense get some confidence as the game progressed.

“They’re shooting gaps, they’re shooting holes, and we struggled to pick that up,” Cyrus said. “The good thing is we made some plays. Making plays is what we need to do, and seeing ourselves do it, so we’re comfortable doing it all the time.”

Cyrus was happy that the Pirates were finally able to turn on the lights and host a game, on what should have been C-FC’s seventh week of the regular season.