WEST SALEM—The Central High School football team traveled to West Salem on Friday to find an inspired team ready to pounce.
Perhaps the Red Raiders (5-4, 3-3) were still reeling a bit from two straight losses, including a blowout at the hands of MVC champion Onalaska, but they had to work until the end of the game to score a 26-25 victory over the Panthers (0-9, 0-6).
Quarterback Johnny Davis completed a 15-yard touchdown pass to sophomore Mason Herlitzke, then ran for the two-point conversion with 40 seconds left to bring the Red Raiders back from a fourth-quarter deficit.
The win gave Central a spot in the Division 2 bracket of the WIAA playoffs that begin next week. First-round opponents will be learned on Saturday.
West Salem was able to take advantage of Davis and the Central offense all night long. The Red Raiders turned the ball over five times, including three interceptions thrown by Davis. However, scoring off of those turnovers wasn’t enough as the Red Raiders’ sideline remained optimistic and ready to get back in the game.
“There was a little bit of frustration, but like I said, our guys came right back,” Central Coach Tony Servais said. “There wasn’t too much pouting after the initial disappointment. They got right on the sideline and cheered their teammates on.”
That optimism and unrelenting attitude empowered the Central defense to create some havoc of its own. The defense had an interception with under 5 minutes remaining in the first quarter and added a 5-yard scoop and score with 40 seconds to go in that same quarter.
The defense seemed to bail the Red Raiders out on several occasions. Although they gave up over 300 yards of total offense, Servais certainly appreciated the effort.
“I thought we did a much better job (stopping the run).” He said, “We didn’t give up the big play, which is really important and a big step from last week.”
Senior outside linebacker Andrew Teff was a big reason for the performance. The Central coaching staff had him playing in coverage, rushing the quarterback and playing contain on outside sweeps.
Teff was the defender that scooped the ball out of a pile of players at the 5-yard line to return it to the end zone for a touchdown just before the end of the first quarter.
With just over two minutes remaining in the third quarter, Teff was hounding the ball again. This time, West Salem tried to run into the left flat and the rusher fumbled the ball. Teff, surged to the scrum, picked up the loose ball and ran down the sideline for a 50-yard touchdown.
The score was incredibly important. It gave the Red Raiders a 18-13 lead with 2:10 left in the third quarter. Although it wasn’t the winning score, Teff’s touchdown was the culmination of a strong performance from the Central defense that came up with stop after stop to keep the team either ahead or within striking distance of the Panthers.
“It always helps because then we are getting some momentum going for our offense, so when they are able to get going they have some room to run.” Teff said.
Teff and the defense came up with another crucial stop late in the fourth quarter. With under four minutes remaining the defense stood up to the rushing attack of West Salem’s Therrick Roberts and forced a punt.
With 3:14 left in the game, Davis and the Central offense took over at their own 33-yard line. Davis scrambled and ran for first downs and finally found Herlitzke wide open on the right sideline for a 15-yard touchdown.
The Red Raiders never hesitated in going for the two-point conversion. Davis, who had his struggles throughout the night, took a designed run over the right side of the offensive line and into the end zone for the lead.
“Our kids just battled all year. They’re a resilient group. They never give up.” Servais said. “You never know what happens in the playoffs. Sparta is a perfect example of that. Last year we were a (No.) 6 seed and won our first playoff game, so just being in the playoffs gives you a shot.”