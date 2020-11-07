High school football: The WIAA postseason approaches

The winner of that game plays either second-seeded River Ridge or third-seeded Highland on Nov. 20. Wick said he would pursue a second game if the Pirates lose on Friday.

Every local team that opted to play in the postseason was given a spot in a four-team pod and the chance to play two more games. Wick understands that the opportunity, however, is just that.

“We hope we can play and will do everything we can to play,” he said. “But we know how it can go. We lost four games this year.”

De Soto will need to get an impact performance from its defense, which has been up to that challenge in all three games it’s played.

The line has been particularly effective with Josh Boardman making 30 tackles and seven of them coming behind the line of scrimmage. Cezar Garcia has four TFLs among his 18 stops.

Aquinas (3-3) followed up three straight wins with three straight losses, but coach Tom Lee said his team has some momentum going into a game at Darlington (4-1), which has won three straight after a loss to Prairie du Chien on Oct. 17.

The Blugolds concluded the regular season with a 35-20 loss at Tomah on Friday.