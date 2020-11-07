High school football: The WIAA postseason approaches

De Soto High School football coach Ev Wick expects to have 19 players ready to practice on Thursday.
They will probably extend that practice, he said, in an effort to make sure everyone is on the same page. That’s because the Pirates will be back on the field together 24 hours later to play a game for the first time since Oct. 23.
After tracing from recent positive COVID-19 tests left just about everyone on his team in quarantine, Wick is excited to have everyone back to play in the team’s 25th straight WIAA postseason.
“We’ve only had three available players left at school,” Wick said. “We get a couple back on Wednesday and the rest back on Thursday. The three we’ve had have practiced, and we’ve done what we can with them.
“The rest has been virtual.”
De Soto (3-0) was awarded a spot in the Division 6 playoff field on Saturday when the WIAA released its four-team groupings that will provide for a two-week postseason and crowing of “regional” champions.
The Pirates, who have outscored their opponents 86-8, are seeded fourth in their group and play at top-seeded Potosi/Cassville (4-2) at 7 p.m. Friday. P/C closed out its regular season with a 34-14 win at Onalaska Luther on Friday. De Soto beat the Knights 26-8 earlier this season.
The winner of that game plays either second-seeded River Ridge or third-seeded Highland on Nov. 20. Wick said he would pursue a second game if the Pirates lose on Friday.
Every local team that opted to play in the postseason was given a spot in a four-team pod and the chance to play two more games. Wick understands that the opportunity, however, is just that.
“We hope we can play and will do everything we can to play,” he said. “But we know how it can go. We lost four games this year.”
De Soto will need to get an impact performance from its defense, which has been up to that challenge in all three games it’s played.
The line has been particularly effective with Josh Boardman making 30 tackles and seven of them coming behind the line of scrimmage. Cezar Garcia has four TFLs among his 18 stops.
Aquinas (3-3) followed up three straight wins with three straight losses, but coach Tom Lee said his team has some momentum going into a game at Darlington (4-1), which has won three straight after a loss to Prairie du Chien on Oct. 17.
The Blugolds concluded the regular season with a 35-20 loss at Tomah on Friday.
“The first half was just brutal,” Lee said. “I honestly didn’t know how the kids would respond in the second half, but they did and did some good things.
“We need two second halves instead of one first half and one second for this game.”
Lee said there was some talk of shifting pods after Darlington was separated from rival Mineral Point but that it couldn’t be worked out.
“We were open to helping them, but moving one piece isn’t an easy thing to do in this format,” Lee said.
Onalaska (3-2) and Tomah (4-2) represent the Coulee Region in Division 2 with the Hilltoppers getting a No. 1 seed and home game against Portage (2-5), and the Timberwolves getting a No. 3 and heading to second-seeded Baraboo (6-1).
Todd Sommerfeldt can be reached at todd.sommerfeldt@lee.net or via Twitter @SommerfeldtLAX
