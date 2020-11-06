High school football: Tomah beats La Crosse Aquinas for third straight win

TOMAH — To close out the regular season, Tomah High School football quarterback Justin Gerke has seemed to find a rhythm.

The senior threw three touchdown passes in a win over Prairie du Chien on Oct. 23 before tossing four more against Westby last week.

His high level of play continued Friday night in the Timberwolves’ regular season finale against visiting Aquinas.

Gerke completed nine of his 20 passes for 239 yards and four touchdowns to lead Tomah to a 35-20 victory, the team’s third straight win as it enters the postseason.

“(Gerke) is a great leader and has been on the field quite a bit for the last couple years at quarterback, and we’ve got some nice receivers,” said Tomah coach Joe Protz, whose team improved to 4-2. “Our offensive coordinator, Bill Carney, does such a great job of just finding where the matchups are and hitting the open receivers.”

Against the Blugolds, who lost their third straight game after starting 3-0, that was mostly sophomore Drew Brookman and senior Kade Gnewikow. Brookman caught two passes for 98 yards, including a 67-yard touchdown, and Gnewikow had three catches for 85 yards and two scores.

Senior Evan Westpfahl added two catches for 11 yards and a touchdown.