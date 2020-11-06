High school football: Tomah beats La Crosse Aquinas for third straight win

TOMAH — To close out the regular season, Tomah High School football quarterback Justin Gerke has seemed to find a rhythm.
The senior threw three touchdown passes in a win over Prairie du Chien on Oct. 23 before tossing four more against Westby last week.
His high level of play continued Friday night in the Timberwolves’ regular season finale against visiting Aquinas.
Gerke completed nine of his 20 passes for 239 yards and four touchdowns to lead Tomah to a 35-20 victory, the team’s third straight win as it enters the postseason.
“(Gerke) is a great leader and has been on the field quite a bit for the last couple years at quarterback, and we’ve got some nice receivers,” said Tomah coach Joe Protz, whose team improved to 4-2. “Our offensive coordinator, Bill Carney, does such a great job of just finding where the matchups are and hitting the open receivers.”
Against the Blugolds, who lost their third straight game after starting 3-0, that was mostly sophomore Drew Brookman and senior Kade Gnewikow. Brookman caught two passes for 98 yards, including a 67-yard touchdown, and Gnewikow had three catches for 85 yards and two scores.
Senior Evan Westpfahl added two catches for 11 yards and a touchdown.
“A lot of teams have been focused on stopping Zander (Williams). He had early success — I go back to that Reedsburg game,” Protz said. “So we get a lot of teams that play man and one high (safety) over the top of Zander, and then that leaves us with some guys on some one-on-one opportunities.”
Gerke and Westpfahl connected for a 14-yard touchdown in the first quarter to open the scoring before an 8-yard TD run by Aquinas senior Aiden Lee early in the second quarter brought the Blugolds within 7-6.
But the Timberwolves’ defense, which allowed 210 total yards and forced three turnovers, kept Aquinas out of the end zone for the rest of the half, while Gerke and the offense continued to roll.
Senior running back Brandon Lueck, who totaled 96 yards on 25 carries, had a 5-yard TD run sandwiched between a pair of Gerke touchdown passes — first to Brookman for 67 yards, then to Gnewikow for 43 — as Tomah took a 28-6 lead into half.
“We played a really poor game of football in the first half,” Aquinas coach Tom Lee said. “Not much went right for us. We were giving up way too many easy yards, way too many easy scores, got stopped on short yardage, couldn’t convert and gave them short fields.”
Tomah looked poised to pick up where it left off before the half when Gerke and Gnewikow connected again for a score in the third quarter, this one from 38 yards out, but the Blugolds battled back.
Aided by a pair of turnovers and short fields, sophomore quarterback Jackson Flottmeyer threw two touchdown passes in the fourth quarter, both to junior Chris Wilson, to bring Aquinas within 35-20 with about six minutes to play.
Flottmeyer was 15-of-30 passing for 109 yards and two scores against one interception, while the Timberwolves worked to make his night difficult.
“He took some really hard shots,” Lee said. “On one of the touchdowns, I thought he looked right down the gun barrel and delivered.”
But the Blugolds were unable to complete the comeback as Tomah’s defense closed out the game.
“Our defense is really turning the corner here,” Protz said. “It’s a nice place (to be), caused a lot of turnovers tonight.”
Both teams now turn their attention to the WIAA postseason, which begins next week.
