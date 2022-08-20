High school football: Tomah puts 2021 behind it with win over Mauston

TOMAH — It took 10 games and 522 days since being selected to lead the Tomah High School football team, but second-year coach Joe Protz got his first victory for the Timberwolves in a 49-9 win over Mauston on Friday.

The Timberwolves (1-0) got out to a 16-0 lead before a lightning delay in the second quarter. After giving up nine points out of the delay, Tomah recovered to thump the Golden Eagles (0-1) in the second half.

“Just a great night,” Protz said. “It’s for the kids. They had a great effort tonight, played physical like we wanted. We had a little hiccup after that rain delay but they turned it up a level after they got back into the game. I’m excited for these kids that worked hard.”

Tomah went 0-9 last season, opening that season with a 16-point loss at Mauston. Protz and junior running back Connor Granahan both mentioned a new mentality focused on leaving last season’s 0-9 record in the past and coming back strong.

“I just think we came into this year with a different mentality,” Granahan said. “We came in with a chip on our shoulder. We’re trying to put last year in the rear view, not think about it at all. We’re trying to focus on what’s ahead and whatever comes next.”

The Timberwolves used their rushing game early, scoring early touchdowns on the ground with junior Logan Rufledt and senior Jacob Bullard and picking up a safety. The long lightning delay with 7:49 remaining in the second quarter allowed Tomah to make adjustments, particularly on defense to slow the Golden Eagles offense.

“We were talking about that read option Mauston was running,” Granahan said. “It was killing us on defense but we talked to each other in the shed and figured out what was going on.

"We figured out we needed our guys to have a man and then on offense just keep running the ball. We knew we couldn’t throw the ball that much after the rain so we had to pound the rock and hope for the best.”

Golden Eagles junior wide receiver Brock Massey caught a 37-yard touchdown pass from sophomore quarterback Tyler Link on their first possession out of the delay. A missed extra point and field goal made it a one-possession game with 2:30 left in the first half.

Rufledt added a touchdown before halftime, Granahan rushed for another early in the third and Tomah added three more touchdowns in the fourth — capped off by a 42-yard rush by junior running back Ethan Wildes.

Granahan rushed for a total of 89 yards while Rufledt had a game-high 99 rushing yards, saying the win does a ton for the Timberwolves moving forward.

“That definitely gives us a lot of confidence,” Rufledt said. “This win is going to help us so much with confidence, especially the linemen. The energy from this win is huge.”

The limited Tomah passing game kept senior wide receiver Drew Brookman to one catch and 7 yards. Massey of the Golden Eagles had a game-high 67 yards with just two catches.

The Timberwolves will see competition get stiffer next week as they take on West Salem, but Protz is more than happy to get the burden of a 0-9 coaching record off his back.

“That first win is always the toughest,” Protz said. “Week one of high school football you never know what you got with limited snaps in scrimmage. We got the first one under our belts and we’re moving on.”