High school football: Tomah ready for Joe Protz era

With the COVID-19 pandemic limiting practice time, contact days, summer camps and summer weightlifting, it’s not an easy time right now to be a first-year head coach in any sport.

But thankfully for the Tomah High School football team, first-year coach and Tomah graduate Joe Protz isn't like most new coaches.

Protz knows this program well after being an assistant the past 10 years under Brad Plueger, who stepped down after 14 seasons to become the district’s activities director. His close relationship with Plueger -- Protz snapped the ball to him during their high school days -- and the fact that Protz has coached the middle school level and is an active contributor in the community have made for a pretty easy transition despite the unprecedented times.

“The last five years has helped me transition to becoming the head coach this year,” Protz said. “The majority of the kids, I got to coach in middle school, so I know a lot of their faces, their mentalities. Things like that have helped make the transition smooth.”

That doesn’t mean there still won’t be some growing pains.