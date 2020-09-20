High school football: Tomah ready for Joe Protz era

With the COVID-19 pandemic limiting practice time, contact days, summer camps and summer weightlifting, it’s not an easy time right now to be a first-year head coach in any sport.
But thankfully for the Tomah High School football team, first-year coach and Tomah graduate Joe Protz isn't like most new coaches.
Protz knows this program well after being an assistant the past 10 years under Brad Plueger, who stepped down after 14 seasons to become the district’s activities director. His close relationship with Plueger -- Protz snapped the ball to him during their high school days -- and the fact that Protz has coached the middle school level and is an active contributor in the community have made for a pretty easy transition despite the unprecedented times.
“The last five years has helped me transition to becoming the head coach this year,” Protz said. “The majority of the kids, I got to coach in middle school, so I know a lot of their faces, their mentalities. Things like that have helped make the transition smooth.”
That doesn’t mean there still won’t be some growing pains.
After switching to a spread offense last season, the Timberwolves will be going back to a more run-dominant attack with a variation of the Wing-T. The former offensive and defensive line coach wants to get back to the ground-and-pound approach that Tomah traditionally has had success with.
“We are just trying to get back to a more run-oriented team and the old philosophy of Tomah football just by being physical up front with our line play,” Protz said. “Football ultimately comes down to your offensive and defensive line. You can do so many different things offensively, defensively if you get good line play. So that’s our focus. Get back to being a physical football team.”
The Timberwolves do bring back plenty of experience with a senior class of 22 players.
Justin Gerke enters his third season as the quarterback after completing 56% percent of his passes for 928 yards with seven touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He is accompanied by senior running backs Evan Westpfahl and Brandon Lueck, who both are expected to shoulder more responsibility in the run first attack this season.
Senior wide receivers Kade Gnewikow, Luke Buckendahl and Zander Williams are also players Protz said are key to the Timberwolves success this season. They are a part of a large senior class that will help the Timberwolves try and improve on their 3-6 record from last year.
“Our leadership this year is truly our senior class,” Protz said. “They’ve been a great class throughout their tenure in Tomah football. … They’re just great kids, great attitudes and provide great effort every day at practice. That makes it easier this year as first year head coach, too.”
The Timberwolves have a chance to start the Protz era off in style when they host rival Sparta on Sept. 25 to open up the season. The two teams first met in 1894.
“It should be a hard fought game, it always is, whether it’s at the start of the season, in the middle of the season or at the end of the season,” Protz said. “It’s one of those games where you could just throw out the record.”
