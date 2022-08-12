High school football: Tomah seeks revenge for winless season

TOMAH — After a winless 0-9 season last fall, the Tomah High School football team is looking to rattle off a revenge tour this year.

“I think we’ve got a chip on our shoulder, we’re ready to compete and show everybody we belong here,” senior receiver Drew Brookman said.

There is nowhere to go but up for a team that had zero wins. But for the Timberwolves, there are plenty of reasons for the players and coaches to be optimistic about a bounce-back year.

First and foremost, the return of Brookman for his third and final season is a major boon for Tomah.

After leading the team with 329 yards and three touchdowns in five games in a shortened 2020 season, Brookman continued that success for a full campaign last fall, catching 29 passes for 652 yards and nine touchdowns in eight games to earn himself an honorable mention spot on the All-Tribune team.

With such a strong sophomore debut, Brookman was the center of attention for opposing defenses last season, and Timberwolves head coach Joe Protz hopes that some of his offense’s other threats can try to keep the opposition honest as they focus on the team’s star.

“We know all eyes are going to be on Drew,” Protz said. “Last year, teams were looking to guard him a little different. Hopefully we can have a few different weapons and things off of that and then get things back opened up for Drew.”

Finding more offensive weapons will not be a tough task, as Tomah also returns its second best receiver and two of its top running backs.

Brookman will be joined out wide by junior Eli Brown, who was the only other Timberwolf with double-digit receptions and triple-digit yards as he caught 19 balls for 129 yards and also hauled in the team’s only other receiving touchdown as a sophomore.

In the backfield, senior Jacob Bullard is back after leading Tomah on the ground last season, with 99 carries for 364 yards and two touchdowns. The Timberwolves also bring their fourth-leading rusher back, junior Jeffrey Baumgartner, who had 20 carries for 107 yards and the team’s only other rushing score besides Bullard’s two.

Most crucially, though, Tomah brings back last year’s starting quarterback for another year as senior Tom Hesse is back under center. Last season, he went completed 66 of his 169 pas attempts for 910 yards, 10 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.

With so many key pieces back, Hesse is confident the Timberwolves will be able to hit the ground running.

“Everyone’s going to know what they’re doing because we’ll have more experience from last year, so I think it’ll help a lot,” Hesse said.

Tomah’s revenge tour begins at 7 p.m. Aug. 19 with a home matchup against nonconference foe Mauston; the Timberwolves lost 46-30 to the Golden Eagles in Week 1 last season. The Wolves will kick off their Mississippi Valley Conference slate on Sept. 2 at home against MVC newcomer Baraboo.