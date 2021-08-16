High school football: Tomah turning to new faces while relying on few returners to set the tone

But Brookman’s voice will be perhaps the only familiar sound in Tomah’s offensive huddle this season, as nearly all other positions will need filling by first-time varsity competitors. Junior quarterback Tom Hesse will be among those new contributors on offense, replacing Justin Gerke, who threw 14 touchdowns last fall.

Tomah’s defense will carry the same level of inexperience, too, with senior linebacker Bryson Retzlaff back to reclaim a leadership role for the Timberwolves. Those surrounding him, even the juniors and seniors, simply don’t have a ton of varsity experience under their belts.

Some of that can be attributed to the pandemic, frankly. With COVID-19 posing a constant threat to high school sports seasons all of last year, Protz made sure his senior-laden team saw plenty of the field in 2020, knowing his team’s season could be brought to a sudden end at any moment. As a result, many of last year’s sophomores and juniors — now juniors and seniors, respectively — didn’t get as many minutes.

But now, with the notion of shortened seasons mostly in the rearview mirror, the Timberwolves can re-focus their attention on football, with most of them itching for their first dose of regular action under the varsity lights.

Everyone will get their shot.