High school football: Tomah turning to new faces while relying on few returners to set the tone

In a perfect world, Tomah High School football coach Joe Protz likes to have about 20-25 seniors on his roster.
This year, well, he doesn’t.
He has almost as many sophomores on the team as he does juniors and seniors combined. He also plans to have a grand total of 20 new starters, out of 22 positions, on both sides of the ball.
Not exactly a “perfect” scenario in terms of having a strong upperclassmen presence. But it’s an “exciting” scenario, Protz said, one ripe with opportunity.
The Timberwolves are young, true, and they have a lot to prove. But their fresh faces are up for it.
“We’ll be a little inexperienced, so we’ll need some of those seniors who played last year to step up and take a new leadership role,” said Protz, whose team opens its season this Friday at Mauston. “We’ve got some young sophomores coming up and fighting for positions. The first couple weeks of the season will tell the tale of who wants to step it up and who wants to play hard, physical Tomah football and see what we can do.
“Hopefully week by week, we can get better and keep moving forward and have a good season.”
Junior wide receiver Drew Brookman is Tomah’s lone standout skill player to return for the Timberwolves this season. Brookman broke out as a sophomore, catching a team-high 13 passes for 329 yards, also a team high, and three touchdowns.
But Brookman’s voice will be perhaps the only familiar sound in Tomah’s offensive huddle this season, as nearly all other positions will need filling by first-time varsity competitors. Junior quarterback Tom Hesse will be among those new contributors on offense, replacing Justin Gerke, who threw 14 touchdowns last fall.
Tomah’s defense will carry the same level of inexperience, too, with senior linebacker Bryson Retzlaff back to reclaim a leadership role for the Timberwolves. Those surrounding him, even the juniors and seniors, simply don’t have a ton of varsity experience under their belts.
Some of that can be attributed to the pandemic, frankly. With COVID-19 posing a constant threat to high school sports seasons all of last year, Protz made sure his senior-laden team saw plenty of the field in 2020, knowing his team’s season could be brought to a sudden end at any moment. As a result, many of last year’s sophomores and juniors — now juniors and seniors, respectively — didn’t get as many minutes.
But now, with the notion of shortened seasons mostly in the rearview mirror, the Timberwolves can re-focus their attention on football, with most of them itching for their first dose of regular action under the varsity lights.
Everyone will get their shot.
“It should be a fun season, honestly,” Protz said. “We’ll give some of these younger players an opportunity, and even some of these juniors and seniors that didn’t get a ton of varsity time last year will get have an opportunity to step up and see where they’ll take us.
“If we play hard on every down, good things will happen. We want to be able to compete every year in the Mississippi Valley Conference, compete for a playoff spot. That’s just our standard here at Tomah and we want to get back to that, just by playing hard, physical, great-effort, great-attitude football. That will give us a chance every Friday night, and that’s all I expect out of the kids. Give everything you got on every snap and see what happens. As long as we do that, we’ll be fine.”