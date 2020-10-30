High school football: Tomah wins second straight by taking it to Westby

In between, Garret Vatland scored from the 4 after moving the ball there on a 40-yard run for Westby, and Kade Gnewikow answered it immediately with an 86-yard kickoff return. Gnewikow took the ball at the 14, burst through a hole to his right and made a cut to the left before beating everyone to the end zone 15 seconds after Vatland's touchdown.

But Westby junior Prince Preston had the perfect response to Gnewikow's burst and ran the ensuing kickoff back 71 yards for the third consecutive touchdown play of the contest. Preston's score cut Tomah's lead to 15-12.

The Timberwolves, however, weren't done. Their next possession last two plays and culminated with the long TD toss to Brookman for the 21-12 lead 48 seconds after Vatland's touchdown.

"It was insane," Gerke said of the scoring stretch. "It was exciting, but it was also a little concerning. I didn't know if we could keep up with that pace. I didn't know if our defense would break or if our offense would fall into that trap of playing too fast and making mistakes."

The Timberwolves minimized the mistakes as the game slowed down, but one gave the Norsemen some momentum to start the third quarter. A fumbled kick return gave Westby the ball at the Tomah 17, and Vatland ended up scoring from the 10 to cut Tomah's lead to 21-20 with 10:49 left in the third.