High school football: Tomah wins second straight by taking it to Westby

WESTBY — Justin Gerke didn't go into Friday night's game at Westby High School with the thought of having a big passing game.
But when the Tomah senior quarterback saw how the Norsemen were going to defend, he licked his chops before making them pay.
Gerke threw four touchdown passes — three to sophomore Drew Brookman — as the Timberwolves beat Westby 47-26.
Tomah (3-2) built on a win over Prairie du Chien last week with a scoring flurry sprung by Gerke's arm and Brookman's hands in the first quarter.
"I think they assumed we would be a little more run-heavy because they were really packing the box," Gerke, who was 11-for-24 for 236 yards, said of the Norsemen. "Once we spread out with four wide receivers, we saw that we could pick them apart."
Gerke connected with Brookman for a 37-yard touchdown on a fourth-and-2 snap to get the scoring going before the teams traded possessions trying to make even bigger plays. Brookman wound up with five catches for 154 yards.
The Timberwolves and Norsemen (0-3) combined on four touchdowns — highlighted by consecutive kickoff returns — during one first-quarter stretch of 48 seconds that left Tomah with a 21-12 lead after Gerke hit Brookman for a 55-yard touchdown with 4 minutes, 3 seconds left in the first quarter.
In between, Garret Vatland scored from the 4 after moving the ball there on a 40-yard run for Westby, and Kade Gnewikow answered it immediately with an 86-yard kickoff return. Gnewikow took the ball at the 14, burst through a hole to his right and made a cut to the left before beating everyone to the end zone 15 seconds after Vatland's touchdown.
But Westby junior Prince Preston had the perfect response to Gnewikow's burst and ran the ensuing kickoff back 71 yards for the third consecutive touchdown play of the contest. Preston's score cut Tomah's lead to 15-12.
The Timberwolves, however, weren't done. Their next possession last two plays and culminated with the long TD toss to Brookman for the 21-12 lead 48 seconds after Vatland's touchdown.
"It was insane," Gerke said of the scoring stretch. "It was exciting, but it was also a little concerning. I didn't know if we could keep up with that pace. I didn't know if our defense would break or if our offense would fall into that trap of playing too fast and making mistakes."
The Timberwolves minimized the mistakes as the game slowed down, but one gave the Norsemen some momentum to start the third quarter. A fumbled kick return gave Westby the ball at the Tomah 17, and Vatland ended up scoring from the 10 to cut Tomah's lead to 21-20 with 10:49 left in the third.
The first of two Brandon Lueck touchdowns — this one a 52-yarder — followed for Tomah, which scored the next four touchdowns to win going away. Lueck had 19 carries for 163 yards.
It was just the kind of performance the Timberwolves needed for their first official winning streak of the season.
"Everytime you win, you get a little more confidence, and a little more momentum," Tomah coach Joe Protz said. "Hopefully, we get another game next week (Aquinas is on the schedule) and finish the season strong."
Todd Sommerfeldt can be reached at todd.sommerfeldt@lee.net or via Twitter @SommerfeldtLAX
