The Central High School football team is looking for a new head coach after the resignation of Tony Servais on Wednesday after 10 seasons of leading the program.

Servais stepped down after accepting a new job as dean of students for Central.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The RiverHawks were 4-1 during an abbreviated season they played last spring and 47-47 during his 10 seasons. Central won the MVC championship in 2012 and made six WIAA playoff appearances -- advancing to the second round three times -- under Servais.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.