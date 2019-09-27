There are four weeks left in the Wisconsin high school football regular season and plenty of matchups remaining to determine conference championships.
The next step for teams is Friday, and the Tribune will be on hand with Twitter updates and video before writing stories from five games on Friday. Go to lacrossetribune.com for content Friday night and throughout the weekend.
The only game pitting one La Crosse high school against another this season takes place at UW-La Crosse, where Central hosts Logan in a battle over the Ark of Victory. Todd Sommerfeldt (@SommerfeldtLAX) will be there with updates.
You have free articles remaining.
Can’t get to the Stevens Point at Holmen game? Follow Alex VandenHouten (@alexvanderhout1) for details. Need to stay on top of Onalaska’s home game against Tomah? Eric Lee (@ByEricLee) can help you do that.
The Tribune will also have Jeff Brown (@Jeff_Brown60) at Logan to watch Aquinas entertain Darlington in a huge SWAL game for the Blugolds, while Matt Murphy (@m2_murphy) watches Sparta try to bounce back from its first loss by playing at West Salem.