The Tribune will have reporters out at the following football games on Friday, providing regular updates — scoring plays, video, etc. — via Twitter throughout the night:
Todd Sommerfeldt (@SommerfeldtLAX) will be at UW-La Crosse to watch Holmen battle Central, and Alex VandenHouten (@AlexVandenHout1) will be in Onalaska to see the Hilltoppers host Logan.
You have free articles remaining.
Eric Lee (@ByEricLee) heads to West Salem to see how the Panthers fare against Lake Mills, and Matt Murphy (@m2_murphy) will check out how G-E-T does against Wisconsin Dells.
Follow our reporters during games and go to lacrossetribune.com all weekend to see stories about games, analysis and videos from all the action.