The Tribune will have reporters out at the following football games on Friday, providing regular updates — scoring plays, video, etc. — via Twitter throughout the night:

Todd Sommerfeldt (@SommerfeldtLAX) will be at UW-La Crosse to watch Holmen battle Central, and Alex VandenHouten (@AlexVandenHout1) will be in Onalaska to see the Hilltoppers host Logan.

Eric Lee (@ByEricLee) heads to West Salem to see how the Panthers fare against Lake Mills, and Matt Murphy (@m2_murphy) will check out how G-E-T does against Wisconsin Dells.

Follow our reporters during games and go to lacrossetribune.com all weekend to see stories about games, analysis and videos from all the action.

Assistant Sports Editor

Todd Sommerfeldt has covered sports for the La Crosse Tribune since 2003 after doing the same previously in the Fox Cities and Rock County.