The WIAA football playoff season is upon us, and the Tribune staff is splitting up Friday night to bring as much of it as we can to the pages of our newspaper and lacrossetribune.com.
Follow our reporters on Twitter for in-game updates on scores and videos from the action.
If you aren’t up for a road trip, follow Todd Sommerfeldt (@SommerfeldtLAX) for everything that happens when Central (5-4) plays at Milton (8-1) with the hope of advancing to the second round of the Division 2 bracket.
Alex VandenHouten (@vandenhouten1) heads to Onalaska to watch the Hilltoppers (8-1) begin their Division 3 postseason with a game against Monroe (5-4), while Sean Davis (@SDavis_PDR) reports on Sparta’s (7-2) Division 3 game at Reedsburg (7-2).
Eric Lee (@ByEricLee) and Jeff Brown (@Jeff_Brown60) will handle Division 5 action with Lee at UW-La Crosse for the Aquinas (6-3) vs. Platteville (6-3) game and Brown in Galesville to see G-E-T (8-1) battle Marshall (2-7).
Matt Murphy is on the Bangor beat and will be watching the Cardinals (9-0) host Webster (4-4).
After games conclude, head to lacrossetribune.com for stories, photos and videos from first-round games and see who is headed to the second round.