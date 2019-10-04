{{featured_button_text}}

The championship picture is going to clear up over the next couple of weeks in the MVC, and it starts with the Central High School football team heading to Sparta on Friday night.

The Spartans are 5-1 overall and 3-1 in the MVC, while the Red Raiders are 4-2 and 2-1, meaning the winner stays in contention and the loser needs to play spoiler to bring the teams ahead of it back to the pack.

To stay on top of that via Twitter throughout the game, follow Todd Sommerfeldt (@SommerfeldtLAX), and go to lacrossetribune.com Friday night for the story.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Register for more free articles.
Stay logged in to skip the surveys.
Log in Register

The Tribune will also have Alex VandenHouten (@AlexVandenhout1) in Holmen as the Vikings (5-1, 3-0) battle Logan (2-4, 1-3) and Eric Lee (@ByEricLee) in Bangor to watch the third-ranked Cardinals (6-0) host Riverdale (2-3) in a nonconference game.

Matt Murphy (@m2_murphy) will be in West Salem to watch the Panthers (0-6, 0-3) play Onalaska (5-1, 3-0), which is tied with Holmen for first place.

Want to see more local sports coverage like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

In this Series

High school football: Week 7 in the La Crosse area

article

High school football: Johnny Davis vs. Cole Wisniewski with plenty on the line

youtube

TibPreps: Week 7 football preview

article

High school football: Tribune coverage plan for Week 7

6 updates