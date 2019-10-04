High school football: Tribune coverage plan for Week 7

The championship picture is going to clear up over the next couple of weeks in the MVC, and it starts with the Central High School football team heading to Sparta on Friday night.
The Spartans are 5-1 overall and 3-1 in the MVC, while the Red Raiders are 4-2 and 2-1, meaning the winner stays in contention and the loser needs to play spoiler to bring the teams ahead of it back to the pack.
To stay on top of that via Twitter throughout the game, follow Todd Sommerfeldt (@SommerfeldtLAX), and go to lacrossetribune.com Friday night for the story.
The Tribune will also have Alex VandenHouten (@AlexVandenhout1) in Holmen as the Vikings (5-1, 3-0) battle Logan (2-4, 1-3) and Eric Lee (@ByEricLee) in Bangor to watch the third-ranked Cardinals (6-0) host Riverdale (2-3) in a nonconference game.
Matt Murphy (@m2_murphy) will be in West Salem to watch the Panthers (0-6, 0-3) play Onalaska (5-1, 3-0), which is tied with Holmen for first place.