High school football: Turnovers plague La Crosse Central in loss to Eau Claire Memorial

Time and time again, the Central High School football team's defense forced a turnover and presented the offense with an opportunity take the lead from Eau Claire Memorial.

But nearly every time, the RiverHawks gave the ball back to the Old Abes with turnovers of their own.

That inability to execute and capitalize on Memorial's mistakes left Central with a stinging 10-7 nonconference loss on Friday night at Veterans Memorial Field on the UW-La Crosse campus.

"There's a lot of positives to take away from this; that's what we talked about after the game," said RiverHawks coach Mitch Olson, whose team dropped to 1-1. "If you just dwell on failure and don't learn from it, then it's just a missed opportunity. We'll get it fixed. We'll learn from it."

Most of Central's positives came from the defense, which forced five turnovers and largely limited big plays. Senior cornerback Boston Brindley had three interceptions, junior safety Carson Jones had one after junior Peyton Strittmater tipped a pass, and senior lineman Sam Roberts recovered a fumble.

The RiverHawks also stuffed Eau Claire Memorial (2-0) for 11 negative plays, including three sacks, with junior linebackers Antoine Hardie and Mike Eber and sophomore defensive lineman Kaedan Apuan frequently in the Old Abes' backfield — both stopping running backs behind the line of scrimmage and pressuring senior quarterback Ryan Thompson.

"We knew that (Thompson) could buy time," Hardie said. "We knew that if we let him get more than three seconds in the pocket, he's going to scramble, he's going to make a play. Watching the Logan game, he made plays out of the pocket."

While Thompson finished 14-of-26 passing for 172 yards and a touchdown, which came early in the second quarter after evading the rush, Central made more plays than it let up.

"I think we're opportunistic," Olson said. "We try to get our kids in good position to have big momentum plays on defense. I thought we did a good job of that tonight."

But the offense was unable to make the most of those momentum plays.

Brindley intercepted Thompson on Eau Claire Memorial's first possession, but the RiverHawks went three-and-out on their next series. Central pushed the ball into Old Abes territory after Brindley's second pick of the first quarter, but senior quarterback Mason Elston then threw his second of five interceptions.

Still, the RiverHawks knotted the game at 7-7 with 5 minutes, 59 seconds left in the second quarter via a 6-yard touchdown run by sophomore Gavin Shepard — another bright spot who had 13 carries for 61 yards — and they trailed only 10-7 at half after Eau Claire Memorial's Connor Anderson hit a 27-yard field goal with two seconds left before the break.

"We had (Shepard) sort of working on both sides of the ball (last week), and we found more of a fit for him on the offensive side of the ball now," Olson said. "He runs behinds his pads. ... It's a tough thing to teach, and he just sort of does it naturally."

But even Central's bright spots weren't immune to miscues.

After Brindley's final interception halted the Old Abes in RiverHawks territory on the opening possession of the second half, Central pieced together one of its better drives. Sophomore running back Jude Alvarado took a screen pass 15 yards, Elston scrambled for 9, and Shepard picked up 16 after a pitch from Elston on a speed option.

That took the RiverHawks into the red zone, but Shepard fumbled on the next play.

The defense, though, continued its strong play — the unit allowed only 96 total yards in the second half — and Jones' interception and return gave Central the ball on the Eau Claire Memorial 19-yard line with 6:22 to play.

After a few designed quarterback runs from Elston, the RiverHawks drew Old Abes offside on fourth-and-inches to move the ball to the 5.

But a false start pushed them back, and Elston was intercepted trying to throw a swing pass to Shepard out of the backfield.

The defense gave the offense one more opportunity with less than three minutes to play, but that possession ended in similar fashion — Elston was picked off trying to get a screen pass to Alvarado, which effectively ended the game.

Despite the tough outing — Elston finished 11-of-27 for 116 yards and five picks — Central has faith the senior will rebound.

"Mason's my guy. I love him on the field, off the field," Brindley said. "No doubt it was an off night. Everyone has those once in a while. Full confidence he'll bounce back and be the true player he is."

The RiverHawks open MVC play next week against Reedsburg at UW-L.

"Next week, we're going to execute better," Hardie said. "We're going to execute better."