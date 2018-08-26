Tyler Harris previously made a mark as a soccer player and member of the Logan High School track and field team, but he showed on Thursday that he has arrived as a football player, too.
Harris, a senior, has taken over as the Rangers’ kicker this season, and he turned in a pretty impressive performance in a 49-0 victory over Eau Claire North at Swanson Field.
Harris went 7-for-7 on attempted extra points — none of them questionable — and had a field day kicking off, sending the ball into the end zone twice and forcing the Huskies to start any possessions inside their own 20-yard line.
“It’s a true weapon and one we have had in a couple of years,” Logan coach Casey Knoble said of having Harris as a kicker. “He is an excellent kicker. We haven’t even given him a chance to kick a field goal, but he’s pretty good at that, too.
“He’s just a really good athlete who has been a great addition to our team.”
Harris put one kickoff in the end zone in the first half and another there in the second. Eau Claire North started two of its first-half drives at the 13-yard line because returns went nowhere after high kicks that allowed Logan to get down the field for coverage. None of Harris’ kickoffs on Thursday were of the line-drive variety, and that forced the Huskies to attempt longer drives.
Harris, also a soccer player at Logan this fall, didn’t have to punt against Eau Claire North, but he showed his ability at that in last week’s 20-14 loss to Eau Claire Memorial.
He punted five times that night and averaged 38.4 yards per attempt.
Harris is 9-for-9 on extra points and averaging 54.5 yards on 11 kickoffs, which means opponents are catching the ball — on average — near their own 5-yard line.
DAINES A WORKHORSE FOR NORSEMEN: Adding up a box score and seeing that Westby senior Ryan Daines had 212 coming yards isn’t all that surprising.
Daines is the Norseman’s top back, and the way he runs — behind his pads and with aggression — he’s going to pick up yards. But the surprise of the Norsemen’s come-from-behind win at Sparta on Friday was Daines’ contribution to the passing game.
After gaining no yards on two runs up the middle on Westby’s first red-zone drive of the night, Daines slipped out of the backfield and caught an Alex Gluch pass for a 4-yard score. Then later in the third quarter, Gluch found Daines about 8 yards downfield. It would’ve been a good gain and first down, but Daines shed a tackler and made it into a 63-yard touchdown.
“I think it just gives me more opportunities to get the ball,” Daines said. “Coaches want me to have the ball and I just make the most of my opportunities.”
Subscribe to Breaking News
Get breaking stories sent to you as they develop
Gluch, a senior in his third season starting as the Westby (2-0) quarterback, said he likes getting Daines the ball with more space to work with than the usual scenario of handing him the ball between the tackles.
“The awesome thing about having Ryan as a receiver, most of the passes are within 15 yards,” Gluch said. “You saw it (Friday) we get it to him for 15 and then he busts it for 50 more.”
Westby coach Andy Hulst said the Norsemen began using Daines more as a receiver toward the end of last season, but after Friday’s showing, future opponent can expect to see passes in Daines’ direction the rest of the season.
“He’s a hard guy to tackle between the tackles,” Hulst said. “If we can get him the ball in space a little, get one-on-one, he’ll make a lot of guys miss. He’s fast, so running, passing, whatever, we’ll try to get him the ball.”