High school football: Viroqua to lean on Nick Schneider, an offensive lineman turned running back

“Getting to touch the ball is a whole different experience,” Schneider said. “Nothing beats just knocking someone down on the line, but it’s definitely fun running over people.”

The most difficult part of the switch from O-line to running back, Schneider said, was simply learning the proper way to carry the ball. Finding running lanes and making correct reads took time, too, but he grew more and more comfortable with each game.

In the final two weeks of the season, he totaled 217 yards and two touchdowns — about 40% of his output for the entire year.

“He’s not going to burn anyone in a 40. I don’t want to say that he’s not skilled, but he’s not a scatback either. But he’s a punisher, and he will keep bringing it,” Skalecki said.

Skalecki believes Schneider helped Viroqua find its identity at the end of last season — “We need to run the ball,” he said — and the goal is to stay true to it.

“It gives us a lot of confidence. We have a base,” said senior wide receiver and defensive back Cale Anderson, who caught 11 passes for 168 yards and one touchdown last year. “We’re not going in here saying, ‘Who are we going to give the ball to?’ We know we have our base, and then off (Schneider) we can go passing, we can give it to other guys.”