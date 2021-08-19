High school football: Warren, Herlitzke spark La Crosse Central to big win in opener

The Central High School football team began its season by passing just about any test imaginable.
The RiverHawks started fast and didn't let up as football returned to Roger Harring Stadium at the Veterans Memorial Field Sports Complex on Thursday. Central ran the ball effectively, moved it through the air with near perfection and showed the speed and physicality needed to succeed on defense.
The end result was a 46-0 nonconference victory over Eau Claire North that had everyone wearing a black home jersey smiling in a venue that hadn't hosted an official football game since Nov. 9, 2019.
"In the locker room before the game, coaches emphasized foot on the throat," Central senior Jackson Warren said. "We had to go out and play the way we play, and it feels good to know that we did."
Warren had touchdown runs of 32 and 37 yards and ran a fake punt for a score to lead the way for the RiverHawks, who scored 33 points while racking up 296 total yards in the first half. senior quarterback Mason Herlitzke threw two touchdown passes to Porter Pretasky and ran for another during Central's dominant performance.
More impressively, the RiverHawks shut out an opponent for the first time since a 43-0 win over Sparta on Oct. 18, 2013. North ran 27 plays in the first half and 17 of them gained 1 yard or were stopped at or behind the line of scrimmage.
"We have a line that works well together and a bunch of linebackers who are really good friends and know what's going on," Central linebacker Jeff Paulson said. "We play well off of each other."
Paulson, a junior, was especially effective early with a tackle for a 4-yard loss on the Huskies' first possession and a stop for a 2-yard loss on their second. It wasn't a good sign for North, which lost its 49th straight game.
"He's such an athletic kid," said Central coach Mitch Olson, who won his debut with the team. "He's one of those kids who is a difference maker on defense. Anytime he's on the field, there is potential for something good to happen."
That was all set up by the defensive line, which kept the pressure on an overwhelmed offensive line that set up across from it. Paulson said the defense as a whole simply played with a more aggressive edge and initiated contact at the line of scrimmage.
"We were rolling kids through there, and I think we played eight kids on the defensive line during the first half," Olson said of a collective effort that held the Huskies to 86 total yards. "That unit did a real good job of resetting the line of scrimmage in the backfield.
"We have a lot of speed at linebacker and when those guys play like that up front, it allows those linebackers to run and get some clean hits."
Warren, Herlitzke and Pretasky took care of the rest by finishing off drives quickly and with little resistance. The first lasted 29 seconds and required giving the ball to warren twice. He caught a 23-yard pass and followed it up with a 32-yard run around the left side to the end zone.
Senior Hunter Hess followed that up with a catch for a two-point conversion and added a 10-yard touchdown run later in the first quarter. Herlitzke hit Pretasky on a 7-yard scoring play near the end of the first and a beautiful 22-yarder to the back of the end zone in the second to keep the pressure on.
Herlitzke completed 10 of 13 passes for 175 yards, and Pretasky had three catches for 68 of them. Warren caught three passes for 77 yards and rushed for 69 yards on his only two carries as the RiverHawks piled up 427 total yards.
It was just the way Olson wanted to start a new season.
"This is a special group of kids, especially the senior group," Olson said. "They've got some goals and want to accomplish some big things. They always have the end in mind and understand the process they need to go through to get where they want to be."
