High school football: Warren, Herlitzke spark La Crosse Central to big win in opener

"We have a line that works well together and a bunch of linebackers who are really good friends and know what's going on," Central linebacker Jeff Paulson said. "We play well off of each other."

Paulson, a junior, was especially effective early with a tackle for a 4-yard loss on the Huskies' first possession and a stop for a 2-yard loss on their second. It wasn't a good sign for North, which lost its 49th straight game.

"He's such an athletic kid," said Central coach Mitch Olson, who won his debut with the team. "He's one of those kids who is a difference maker on defense. Anytime he's on the field, there is potential for something good to happen."

That was all set up by the defensive line, which kept the pressure on an overwhelmed offensive line that set up across from it. Paulson said the defense as a whole simply played with a more aggressive edge and initiated contact at the line of scrimmage.

"We were rolling kids through there, and I think we played eight kids on the defensive line during the first half," Olson said of a collective effort that held the Huskies to 86 total yards. "That unit did a real good job of resetting the line of scrimmage in the backfield.