High school football: Warren's performance vs. Eau Claire North dynamic

It was a dynamic performance to say the least.

Things got exciting real fast when Jackson Warren touched the football for the Central High School football team Thursday night, and that led to a huge night for the RiverHawks.

He was hardly alone in creating excitement during a 46-0 nonconference victory over Eau Claire North, but he was the definite highlight as the sport — in the form of an official game, anyway — returned to Roger Harring Stadium at the Veterans Memorial Field Sports Complex for the first time since Nov. 9, 2019.

The Huskies were helpless against Warren, who was sprung on them immediately and didn’t disappoint his teammates and coaches for having the faith in using him right out of the gate.

Warren caught three passes from quarterback Mason Herlitzke, and they produced 77 yards. He took two handoffs from Herlitzke and turned them into 69 yards and two touchdowns in addition to running a fake punt 37 yards for a score.

That’s 183 yards on six touches, giving him an average of more than 30 yards per play as he and his teammates sent North to its 49th straight loss.