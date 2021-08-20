High school football: Warren's performance vs. Eau Claire North dynamic

It was a dynamic performance to say the least.
Things got exciting real fast when Jackson Warren touched the football for the Central High School football team Thursday night, and that led to a huge night for the RiverHawks.
He was hardly alone in creating excitement during a 46-0 nonconference victory over Eau Claire North, but he was the definite highlight as the sport — in the form of an official game, anyway — returned to Roger Harring Stadium at the Veterans Memorial Field Sports Complex for the first time since Nov. 9, 2019.
The Huskies were helpless against Warren, who was sprung on them immediately and didn’t disappoint his teammates and coaches for having the faith in using him right out of the gate.
Warren caught three passes from quarterback Mason Herlitzke, and they produced 77 yards. He took two handoffs from Herlitzke and turned them into 69 yards and two touchdowns in addition to running a fake punt 37 yards for a score.
That’s 183 yards on six touches, giving him an average of more than 30 yards per play as he and his teammates sent North to its 49th straight loss.
“He’s just so slippery and can hurt you in so many different ways,” Central coach Mitch Olson said of his senior. “He’s a fast kid who went to state in the 100-meter dash, and there are just so many things on a football field that he can do.
“Anytime we can get the ball in his hands, we like where we’re at.”
He started his performance with a 23-yard catch across the middle of the field. That set up a 32-yard touchdown run around the left side on the very next snap.
Just 29 seconds into the game, two Warren plays had the RiverHawks in front by a touchdown against a team desperate for something positive to happen early after losing its previous 48 games. Central never let that happen in starting the season just the way it needed to against a team that has struggled recently.
“It feels good to come out and do my job,” Warren said. “That’s how we wanted to start. Start fast, start strong and go from there.”
Warren added a 32-yard catch on a third-and-23 play later in the first quarter to keep alive a drive that ended with a 7-yard touchdown pass from Herlitzke to Porter Pretasky and gave Central a 21-0 lead. The next was another run through the left side, and that 37-yarder again took him to the end zone and gave the RiverHawks a 27-0 lead with 9 minutes left in the first half.
His last touch of the first half was a 22-yard reception on third-and-6 and gave Central a first down at the North 15. A bad snap forced Herlitzke to fall on the ball and gave the RiverHawks a third-and-12 snap a few plays later, but Herlitzke connected with Pretasky again on a 22-yard touchdown.
Just as impressively, the RiverHawks shut out an opponent for the first time since a 43-0 win over Sparta on Oct. 18, 2013. North ran 27 plays in the first half and 17 of them gained 1 yard or were stopped at or behind the line of scrimmage.
“We have a line that works well together and a bunch of linebackers who are really good friends and know what’s going on,” Central linebacker Jeff Paulson said. “We play well off of each other.”
Paulson, a junior, was especially effective early with a tackle for a 4-yard loss on the Huskies’ first possession and a stop for a 2-yard loss on their second. It wasn’t a good sign for North, which lost its 49th straight game.
“He’s such an athletic kid,” Olson said. “He’s one of those kids who is a difference maker on defense. Anytime he’s on the field, there is potential for something good to happen.”
That was all set up by the defensive line, which kept the pressure on an overwhelmed offensive line that set up across from it. Paulson said the defense as a whole simply played with a more aggressive edge and initiated contact at the line of scrimmage.
Herlitzke also completed 10 of 13 passes for 175 yards and the two touchdowns to Pretasky in his season debut. His 1-yard touchdown run in the third quarter pushed the game to a running clock after giving the RiverHawks a 40-0 advantage.