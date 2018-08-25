In what becoming a regular occurrence, the Holmen High School football team has turned to a new starting quarterback during the season.
Junior Cameron Weber suffered a dislocated hip during Thursday’s 19-7 nonconference loss to Menomonie at Empire Stadium and will not play again this fall.
The Vikings (0-2) turned to junior Austin Dechant after Weber was injured on a hit during the second quarter and will move forward with him as they prepare to open the season against Central (2-0) at UW-La Crosse on Thursday.
“I was about 4 feet away, and it was just a weird play where he planted and got hit at the same time,” Holmen coach Travis Kowalski said of the play. “I didn’t know if it was an ACL or if something was broken, and it turned out to be a dislocated hip.”
Holmen lost Connor Duncan to a dislocated elbow during the second game of the season two years ago and anticipated starter Hunter McHugh to an ACL injury during a scrimmage the year before.
Weber is home and resting until he can start a rehabilitation process that will last 10 to 12 weeks, according to Kowalski. That could interfere with the start of Holmen’s basketball season, and Weber has been a varsity player on that team the last two seasons.
The Vikings will ask Dechant to manage the action on the field just like he did while playing in the junior varsity game against Chippewa Falls in Week 1. Dechant also gained valuable experience against a very good Menomonie team for more than two quarters on Thursday.
Holmen moved the ball effectively — it ran 70 plays — against the Mustangs, but penalties hampered drives. The Vikings rushed for 305 yards, but they had 10 penalties that moved the ball back 90.
Dechant didn’t gain any yards in three rushing attempts and he completed 3 of 10 passes for 37 yards.