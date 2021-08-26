High school football: Week 2 capsules

NONCONFERENCE

Aquinas (1-0) at Onalaska Luther (1-0)

NOTEWORTHY: Aquinas—The Blugolds scored 36 points in the first quarter on the way to a 49-15 win at Prairie du Chien last week. … Junior QB Jackson Flottmeyer threw just eight passes, but seven of them were completed, and they covered 245 yards with three receivers catching one TD pass each. … The Aquinas defense also intercepted three passes and recovered a fumble; Luther—The Knights opened the season by knocking off Blair-Taylor 40-7 after the Wildcats went unbeaten last season. … Senior RB Josiah Larson rushed for 121 yards and scored 2 TDs in that game, and QB Dillon Yang added 101 yards, 2 TDs and a touchdown pass. … The Knights held the Wildcats to 122 passing yards on 29 attempts and out of the end zone until the fourth quarter.