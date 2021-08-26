High school football: Week 2 capsules

7 p.m. kickoff unless noted
NONCONFERENCE
Aquinas (1-0) at Onalaska Luther (1-0)
NOTEWORTHY: Aquinas—The Blugolds scored 36 points in the first quarter on the way to a 49-15 win at Prairie du Chien last week. … Junior QB Jackson Flottmeyer threw just eight passes, but seven of them were completed, and they covered 245 yards with three receivers catching one TD pass each. … The Aquinas defense also intercepted three passes and recovered a fumble; Luther—The Knights opened the season by knocking off Blair-Taylor 40-7 after the Wildcats went unbeaten last season. … Senior RB Josiah Larson rushed for 121 yards and scored 2 TDs in that game, and QB Dillon Yang added 101 yards, 2 TDs and a touchdown pass. … The Knights held the Wildcats to 122 passing yards on 29 attempts and out of the end zone until the fourth quarter.
Central (1-0) vs. Eau Claire Memorial (0-1) at Carson Park
NOTEWORTHY: Central—The RiverHawks had another eye-popping offensive performance in starting the season with a 46-0 win over Eau Claire North last week. … Senior WR Jackson Warren had 77 receiving yards, 69 rushing yards and 3 TDs, while senior QB Mason Herlitzke passed for 175 yards and 2 TDs and added 1 rushing score. … Herlitzke, if he doesn’t look to run more this week, may look a lot for senior WR Porter Pretasky (3 catches-68 yards, 2 TDs) in this one. … It could also be a chance for senior RB Ethan Shepard (8 carries-55 yards) to shine; Memorial—The Old Abes had all kinds of trouble getting anything going offensively in a 13-0 Week 1 loss at Logan. … Memorial had one 70-yard drive and finished the game with 68 total yards.
Menomonie (1-0) at Holmen (0-1)
NOTEWORTHY: Menomonie—The Mustangs opened with an impressive 28-6 win over River Falls, showing off a balanced rushing attack that gained 222 yards in the process. … RB Parker Schultz rushed for 99 yards on 11 carries, and Brooks Brewer picked up 73 on 10. … Menomonie’s defense allowed plenty of yards but only one touchdown. … The Wildcats passed for 202 yards (not a likely factor in this game) and rushed for 106; Holmen—The Vikings had trouble allowing big plays in last week’s 40-0 loss at Chippewa Falls. … Holmen moved the ball consistently, rushing for 189 yards and picking up 13 first downs. … But a blocked punt and kickoff return by the Cardinals turned the tide, and that can’t happen against a team like Menomonie. … Senior QB Luke LeClaire rushed for 82 yards last week to lead the Vikings.
Onalaska (0-1) at McFarland (0-1)
NOTEWORTHY: Onalaska—The Hilltoppers lost a 28-21 shocker to Baraboo in that the Thunderbirds scored twice late to complete a comeback. … Onalaska didn’t unleash its typical offense in Week 1, but this game will give it a chance to find its offensive footing and flow. … QB Ayden Larson (9-for-16-82 yards-2 TDs) should find more of a comfort zone, and that could mean a big game for WR Michael Skemp (2-35, 1 TD) or another receiver. … McFarland’s struggle to stop the run last week could also create openings for RB Sean Gilles (6-31); McFarland—The Spartans were shut out 40-0 by Lodi last week and had trouble moving the ball. … McFarland threw 24 passes but only gained 67 passing yards and lost yards while rushing the ball. … It also allowed 200 rushing yards if the Hilltoppers choose that path.
Ellsworth (1-0) at West Salem (1-0)
NOTEWORTHY: Ellsworth—Ellsworth opened its season by blasting Superior 50-22. … RB Max Grand (17-166, 3 TDs) was the driving force behind the offense, but QB Jack Janke’s two completions led to 115 yards and a TD. … Ellsworth rushed for 409 yards. … Ashten Quade was also a big-play machine with three carries for 87 yards and 2 TDs and an 85-yard TD catch; West Salem—West Salem was all about the run in beating G-E-T 48-0 in Week 1. … West Salem had 35 points by halftime and RB Luke Noel (16-73) had all 4 of his TDs in the first two quarters. … QB Brett McConkey (5-58, 1 TD) was also an effective runner in addition to passing for 82 yards. … West Salem’s defense allowed the Red Hawks just 2.3 yards per rush and 83 total yards in making a statement ahead of this very big game.
