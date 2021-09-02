High school football: Week 3 capsules

7 p.m. kickoff unless noted
MVC
Central (2-0, 0-0) at West Salem (1-0, 0-0)
MVC SERIES: Central leads 4-2 and has beaten the Panthers the last two times they played.
NOTEWORTHY: Central—The RiverHawks have had an offense that has been virtually unstoppable the first two weeks. ... Central has scored scored 94 points and racked up 839 total yards in wins over Eau Claire Memorial and Eau Claire North. ... Senior QB Mason Herlitzke (22-for-34-438 yards, 5 TDs-0 INTs) has again been the spark plug with responsibility for seven touchdowns (2 rushing). ... Senior Jackson Warren has 177 receiving yards and 2 TDs and 120 rushing yards and 3 TDs, while senior WR Porter Pretasky (8 catches-188 yards, 3 TDs) has been a handful for opponents already; West Salem—The Panthers opened the season with a convincing 48-0 win over G-E-T and weren't able to complete their anticipated game against Ellsworth last week due to lightning. ... West Salem was reeling a bit against Ellsworth but put together a touchdown drive to get within 20-14 near the middle of the third quarter before the game was ruled a a no contest. Expect the Panthers to try and establish junior RB Luke Noel (76 rushing yards, 4 TDs vs. G-E-T) to keep the offense on the field. ... Junior QB Brett McConkey has been a reliable runner to this point but will have to throw the ball with accuracy when opportunities arise. ... He has done that in the past and has big-play receivers to make things happen this year. ... The real pressure, however, will be on the defense, which simply gave up too many big plays to Ellsworth after shutting down the Red Hawks.
Holmen (0-2, 0-0) at Onalaska (1-1, 0-0)
MVC SERIES: Holmen leads 19-12 but Onalaska won the last meeting in 2019.
NOTEWORTHY: Holmen—The Vikings need to get something going offensively or defensively, and they get a big rivalry game to try and accomplish that. ... Holmen has generated one touchdown drive through eight quarters, and QB Luke LeClaire (43-170, 1 TD) is the one who finished it off. ... The Vikings have allowed 13 pass completions, but 5 of them have gone for TDs, so that's something Onalaska has certainly paid attention to; Onalaska—The Hilltoppers bounced back from a tough loss to Baraboo by beating McFarland 34-14 last week. ... Onalaska is allowing 189 rushing yards per game. ... Senior QB Ayden Larson (202 passing yards, 3 TDs) has been the offensive leader for an offense with four passing touchdowns -- all to different receivers.
Logan (1-1, 0-0) at Sparta (1-1, 0-0)
MVC SERIES: Logan leads 22-9, but Sparta pulled out a victory in 2019.
NOTEWORTHY: Logan—The Rangers opened with an impressive win over Eau Claire Memorial and followed that up with a disappointing loss to Eau Claire North. ... One consistent has been senior RB Eli Reynolds (47-232, 1 TD), who also has 4 catches for 53 yards from QB Josh Waite (17-30-167, 0-1); Sparta—The Spartans were very impressive on both sides of the ball in a 39-14 win over Mauston on Monday. ... Senior RB Nick Kent (28-211, 3 TDs) is as tough of a runner as they come, and sophomore QB Thomas Laufenberg (14-23-248, 2-3) really established himself as a running threat against the Golden Raiders.
Coulee
Aquinas (2-0, 0-0) at Altoona (2-0, 0-0)
NOTEWORTHY: Aquinas—The Blugolds are making their debut in the conference with two impressive victories under their belts. ... Junior QB Jackson Flottmeyer (18-22-543, 9-0) couldn't be much more efficient with his throws, but some of that is helped by the quality of his WRs. ... Senior Quinn Miskowski (6-140, 5 TDs) is a touchdown waiting to happen, and senior RB Joe Penchi (13-100) should continue to build the rushing threat; Altoona—Junior RB Colin Boyarski (41-289, 2 TDs) is the workhorse for the Railroaders, who are also new to the Coulee this season. ... QB Ben Kuenkel (8-10-160, 5-0) has completed more than half of his passes for touchdowns and each TD has gone to a different receiver.
Nonconference
Caledonia (0-0) at Lake City (0-0)
NOTEWORTHY: Caledonia—The Warriors are probably experiencing more turnover across the field than they have in years, but that's no reason to think they are ready for the 71-game winning streak to end. ... Sophomore QB Lewis Doyle takes over under center, but he has an OL with some nice size in front of him. ... Senior WR Logan Banse, at 6-4, 220 pounds, has a chance to be a playmaker on the outside; Lake City—The Tigers were 2-4 during an abbreviated 2020.
— Todd Sommerfeldt