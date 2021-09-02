High school football: Week 3 capsules

MVC

Central (2-0, 0-0) at West Salem (1-0, 0-0)

NOTEWORTHY: Central—The RiverHawks have had an offense that has been virtually unstoppable the first two weeks. ... Central has scored scored 94 points and racked up 839 total yards in wins over Eau Claire Memorial and Eau Claire North. ... Senior QB Mason Herlitzke (22-for-34-438 yards, 5 TDs-0 INTs) has again been the spark plug with responsibility for seven touchdowns (2 rushing). ... Senior Jackson Warren has 177 receiving yards and 2 TDs and 120 rushing yards and 3 TDs, while senior WR Porter Pretasky (8 catches-188 yards, 3 TDs) has been a handful for opponents already; West Salem—The Panthers opened the season with a convincing 48-0 win over G-E-T and weren't able to complete their anticipated game against Ellsworth last week due to lightning. ... West Salem was reeling a bit against Ellsworth but put together a touchdown drive to get within 20-14 near the middle of the third quarter before the game was ruled a a no contest. Expect the Panthers to try and establish junior RB Luke Noel (76 rushing yards, 4 TDs vs. G-E-T) to keep the offense on the field. ... Junior QB Brett McConkey has been a reliable runner to this point but will have to throw the ball with accuracy when opportunities arise. ... He has done that in the past and has big-play receivers to make things happen this year. ... The real pressure, however, will be on the defense, which simply gave up too many big plays to Ellsworth after shutting down the Red Hawks.