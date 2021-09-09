High school football: Week 4 capsules

MVC West Salem (2-0, 1-0) at Logan (1-2, 0-1)

NOTEWORTHY: West Salem—The Panthers pulled off an impressive 10-0 victory over Central last week, scoring all of their points in the fourth quarter. ... West Salem’s defense has allowed a total of 260 yards in its first two games. ... The Panthers have intercepted opposing QBs five times with five players getting one apiece. ... Junior QB Brett McConkey (16-for-34-194 yards, 0 TD-0 INT) didn’t complete a high percentage of passes against Central but did rush for 79 yards and helped the Panthers maintain ball serious control. Senior CJ MnConkey has touched the ball nine times on offense, and those plays have resulted in 123 yards and two touchdowns; Logan—The Rangers have lost two straight and allowed Sparta to score 56 points last week. ... Junior RB Eli Reynolds (63 carries-335 yards, 2 TDs) had two TD catches and one TD run in the loss to the Spartans. ... Reynolds had 114 receiving yards last week and helped QB Josh Waite (31-57-475, 3-2) have a big night. ...Logan allowed 451 total yards last week after yielding an average of 173 in the first two games.