High school football: Week 5 capsules

West Salem (3-0, 2-0) at Sparta (3-1, 2-0)

NOTEWORTHY: West Salem—The Panthers have been a dominant defensive team in allowing one touchdown during 12 quarters, but the Spartans average 39 points per game and have scored 111 points the past two weeks. ... The offense has been adequate so far but has potential to grow quite a bit. ... Getting RB Luke Noel (23-116, 4 in the first two games) back from injury is important, but CJ McConkey (22-194, 4) has contributed a lot of big plays as the focal point of the backfield. ... Junior QB Brett McConkey has passed for 373 yards and rushed for 149; Sparta—The Spartans are on a three-game winning streak and have been playing well on both sides of the ball, especially in last week’s 55-7 win over Tomah. ... Sophomore QB Thomas Laufenberg (33-49-716, 9-4) ranks fourth in the area in passing yards and TD passes and averages 21.7 yards per completion. ... Senior RB Nick Kent (61-395, 7) is tied for second in rushing TDs, Carson Kelsey (10-161, 6) is a receiving weapon, and WR Chris Jacobs (9-200, 1) averages 22.2 yards per catch.