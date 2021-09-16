High school football: Week 5 capsules

7 p.m. kickoff unless noted
MVC Logan (1-3, 0-2) at Onalaska (2-2, 1-1)
MVC SERIES: Logan leads Onalaska 19-12, but the Hilltoppers have won the past three meetings.
NOTEWORTHY: Logan—The Rangers have relied heavily upon junior RB Eli Reynolds (87 carries-396 yards, 3 TDs) through the first month, and QB Josh Waite (42-for-77-591 yards, 3 TDs-2 INTs) and has also looked for him regularly in pass routes. ... Logan has lost three straight games after opening with a win over Eau Claire Memorial. ... The Rangers need DL Martell Owens (10 TFLs, 2 sacks) to be a disruption at the line of scrimmage; Onalaska—The Hilltoppers didn’t finish the way they wanted to in a 36-33 loss to Central despite making up a large early deficit. ... Onalaska will try to continue recent dominance of this series behind the efforts of QB Ayden Larson (51-84-724, 10 TDs-1 INT) and WRs Michael Skemp (19 catches-310 yards, 6 TDs) and Nicky Odom (21-290, 3) against a defense that allows 170 passing yards per game. ... Skemp ranks second in the area in TD receptions.
Central (3-1, 1-1) at River Falls (2-2, 2-0)
MVC SERIES: This is the first conference meeting.
NOTEWORTHY: Central—The RiverHawks run into a hot team this week but do so with the confidence that it bounced back from a loss and beat a good team last week. ... Senior QB Mason Herlitzke (34-69-640, 7-5, and 48-266, 4). ... Herlitzke had a breakout game with 131 passing yards and 141 rushing yards against Onalaska. The defense allowed five TD passes last week and can’t allow that to happen here; River Falls—The Wildcats are playing their only season in the MVC and have scored 82 points in wins over Tomah and Holmen. ... River Falls has a serious playmaker in QB Vito Massa (38-67-804, 12-1), who will look for WR Ethan Campbell (11-185, 6) when the offense reaches the red zone.
West Salem (3-0, 2-0) at Sparta (3-1, 2-0)
MVC SERIES: West Salem leads Sparta 5-1, but the Spartans won 42-0 in 2019.
NOTEWORTHY: West Salem—The Panthers have been a dominant defensive team in allowing one touchdown during 12 quarters, but the Spartans average 39 points per game and have scored 111 points the past two weeks. ... The offense has been adequate so far but has potential to grow quite a bit. ... Getting RB Luke Noel (23-116, 4 in the first two games) back from injury is important, but CJ McConkey (22-194, 4) has contributed a lot of big plays as the focal point of the backfield. ... Junior QB Brett McConkey has passed for 373 yards and rushed for 149; Sparta—The Spartans are on a three-game winning streak and have been playing well on both sides of the ball, especially in last week’s 55-7 win over Tomah. ... Sophomore QB Thomas Laufenberg (33-49-716, 9-4) ranks fourth in the area in passing yards and TD passes and averages 21.7 yards per completion. ... Senior RB Nick Kent (61-395, 7) is tied for second in rushing TDs, Carson Kelsey (10-161, 6) is a receiving weapon, and WR Chris Jacobs (9-200, 1) averages 22.2 yards per catch.
Coulee Aquinas (4-0, 2-0) at Westby (2-2, 2-1)
COULEE SERIES: This is the first conference meeting.
NOTEWORTHY: Aquinas—The Blugolds average 48.2 points per game and benefit greatly by having junior QB Jackson Flottmeyer (38-49-949, 14-0) under center. ... Flottmeyer averages 25 yards per completion and has completed 77.6% of his attempts. ... Senior WR Quinn Miskowski (20-245, 7) is tied for the area lead in TD receptions. ... The Blugolds have won six straight games, their longest such streak since the end of 2007 and beginning of 2008; Westby—The Norsemen lost to Arcadia on late touchdown last week to have their two-game win streak ended. ... Sophomore RB Blake Sutton (38-208, 3) has a combined 139 rushing yards the past two weeks. ... Senior QB Dillon Ellefson 33-63-446, 3-5) had a TD pass in each of the past three games and could find some passing opportunities after Aquinas gave up 195 passing yards to Black River Falls.
Dairyland Blair-Taylor (3-1, 2-0) at Melrose-Mindoro (1-3, 1-1)
DAIRYLAND SERIES: The Mustangs lead the Wildcats 22-16, but Blair-Taylor has won the past two games by a combined score of 48-3.
NOTEWORTHY: Blair-Taylor—The Wildcats have won nine straight conference games. ... Senior QB Cain Fremstad (606 passing yards, 8 TDs; 246 rushing yards, 3 TDs) will be the defensive focal point for the Mustangs. Sophomore Jackson Shramek (62-338, 2) has rushed for at least 78 yards in every game; Melrose-Mindoro—The Mustangs need big games from sophomore QB Braydon Lockington (30-66-485, 4-5) and senior RB Raef Radcliffe (33-196, 5) in this one.
— Todd Sommerfeldt