High school football: Week 6 capsules

GAMES TO WATCH (7 p.m. kickoff unless noted)

MVC Tomah (0-5, 0-3) at Central (3-2, 2-1), 6 p.m.

MVC SERIES: The RiverHawks lead 20-11 and have beaten the Timberwolves four times in a row.

NOTEWORTHY: Tomah—The Timberwolves have had trouble getting much going this season defensively. ... Tomah allows an average of 43.2 points per game, and two straight opponents have scored more than 50. The offensive consistency for the Timberwolves this season has been junior WR Drew Brookman (16 catches-439 yards, 7 TDs), who is second in receiving yards and tied for second in touchdown catches among area receivers; Central—The RiverHawks get to play at Corey DeGaetano Stadium behind the high school. ... Senior QB Mason Herlitzke 838 passing yards, 9 TD passes; 352 rushing yards, 4 TDs) passed for 198 yards and rushed for 95 in last week’s loss at River Falls. ... Senior WR Jackson Warren (16-379, 5) has scored at least once in four of Central’s five games.

Sparta (3-2, 2-1) at Holmen (1-4, 1-2)

MVC SERIES: The Vikings lead 22-9, but the Spartans have won the last two games between the two.

NOTEWORTHY: Sparta—The Spartans line up a number of explosive weapons in senior RB Nick Kent (74 carries-447 yards, 7 TDs), sophomore QB Thomas Laufenberg (39-for-65-812 yards, 10 TDs-4 INTs) and junior WR Carson Kelsey (12-167, 6). ... Kent rushed for 107 yards and scored a TD in a win over Holmen as a sophomore. ... Laufenberg has at least 1 TD pass in every game, and he has rushed for 229 yards and 2 TDs; Holmen—The Vikings broke free from a tough start to the season by scoring 49 first-half points in a 56-20 win over Tomah last week. ... Senior QB Luke LeClaire (85-540, 6) ranks sixth in area rushing and has 275 yards and 4 TDs in the past two games. ... Brekkan Turner (61-263, 3) rushed for 106 yards and scored vs. Sparta in the spring, and LeClaire added for 96 yards and a TD in that game.

Onalaska (3-2, 2-1) at West Salem (4-0, 3-0)

MVC SERIES: The Hilltoppers lead 5-1 after the Panthers won the first year they entered the conference in 2014.

NOTEWORTHY: Onalaska—The Hilltoppers are coming off an impressive 41-13 win over Logan. ... Onalaska had 388 total yards in that game and 243 of them came on the ground behind a big performance by its offensive line. ... Senior QB Ayden Larson (78-249, 4) is still the team’s leading rusher, but his 869 passing yards rank rank third locally and his 12 TD throws rank second. ... WRs Nick Odom (30-395, 5) and Michael Skemp (20-318, 6) will be focal points for West Salem’s secondary; West Salem—The Panthers have built their success on defense and allowed just 14 points through four games. ... Opponents are rushing for 88 yards and passing for 82 yards per game. ... LB CJ McConkey and DL Ryan Nickles have combined for 10 of West Salem’s 22 tackles behind the line of scrimmage. ... McConkey (36-278, 6) has also been West Salem’s top threat in the backfield with brother and QB Brett McConkey (52-253, 2) right behind him. ... The Panthers are one of two 3-0 teams left in the conference and play at the other — River Falls (3-2, 3-0) — next week.

Dairyland Melrose-Mindoro (2-3, 2-1) at C-FC (2-3, 2-1)

DAIRYLAND SERIES: The Pirates lead 23-20, but the Mustangs have beaten them four times in a row.

NOTEWORTHY: Melrose-Mindoro—The Mustangs have averaged 44 points during their current four-game win streak in the series. ... Senior RB Raef Radcliffe (40-286, 7) has been the key to Melrose-Mindoro’s offense, and he reached the end zone twice in last week’s 27-14 win over Blair-Taylor. ... Sophomore QB Braydon Lockington (36-78-556, 4-6) has 260 passing yards the past two weeks; Cochrane-Fountain City—The Pirates are led by senior QB Austin Becker (45-101-921, 10-4). ... Becker has also rushed for 2 TDs, and he passed for 364 yards in a 66-36 loss to Necedah. ... He has also passed for a combined 356 yards the past two weeks. ... Senior Wyatt Seibel (13-254, 2), senior Aidan Schmoidtknecht (7-216, 3) and senior Matt Bjorge (13-204, 2) have all been reliable targets.

Ridge and Valley Wauzeka/Seneca (2-3, 2-1) at De Soto (4-1, 3-0)

NOTEWORTHY: Wauzeka/Seneca—The BlueGolds have won two straight games and allowed six points during the streak. ... Junior RB Brennan Wallin (59-274, 1) is the team’s top offensive threat, and the defense allows 190 rushing yards per game; De Soto—The Pirates are trying to assure themselves of a winning conference record and keep pace with Highland at the top of the standings. ... Senior RB Aiden Brosinski (71-524, 6) rushed for 221 yards and scored 5 TDs last week, and junior QB Evan Pedretti (21-41-356, 5-4) is a dual threat with 4 rushing TDs.

— Todd Sommerfeldt

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.