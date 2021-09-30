High school football: Week 7 capsules

GAMES TO WATCH

(7 p.m. kickoff unless noted)

MVC

Central (4-2, 2-2) at Holmen (2-4, 2-2)

MVC SERIES: The RiverHawks lead 17-15 after ending a seven-game losing streak to the Vikings last spring.

NOTEWORTHY: Central—The RiverHawks exploded in a win over Tomah last week and have to be focused in a very important game with playoff implications on Friday. ... Senior QB Mason Herlitzke (51-for-96-975 yards, 12 TDs-6 INTs) has rushed for 387 yards and scored 5 TDs in addition to his passing performance. ... Senior WR Jackson Warren (17 catches-398 yards, 6 TDs) has caught half of Herlitzke's scoring passes, and senior RB Ethan Shepard (56 carries-351 yards, 5 TDs) has averaged 6.8 yards per rush over his past three games; Holmen—The Vikings have been dominant offensively in winning two straight games. ... Holmen has scored 98 points and averaged 403.5 rushing yards in wins over Tomah and Sparta. ... Senior QB Luke LeClaire (102-633, 10 TDs) has rushed for 221 yards and 7 TDs in those games, and junior RB Breken Turner (76-390, 4 TDs) has 200 yards and 2 TDs. ... Both teams in this game need two wins in the last three weeks to clinch a playoff spot.

Onalaska (3-3, 2-2) at Sparta (3-3, 2-2)

MVC SERIES: The Hilltoppers lead 25-6 and have beaten the Spartans 16 straight times, dating back to a 27-19 Sparta victory in 2003.

NOTEWORTHY: Onalaska—The Hilltoppers couldn't finish off West Salem last week despite taking the lead late in the fourth quarter and could really use a win here. ... Senior QB Ayden Larson (83-123-1,072, 12-2) ranks third in the area for passing yards and passing TDs. ... Sophomore RB Brady Kuhn was effective against the Panthers last week and has 164 rushing yards the past two weeks. ... WRs Nick Odom (41-500, 5 TDs) and Michael Skemp (28-416, 6 TDs) will put a lot of pressure on the Sparta secondary; Sparta—The Spartans are n a two-game slide after winning their previous three. ... Senior RB Nick Kent (99-577, 7 TDs) will be needed in this one to try and keep the Onalaska offense off the field. ... He had 62 yards and a touchdown when the teams last played in 2019.

West Salem (5-0, 4-0) at River Falls (4-3, 4-0)

MVC SERIES: These teams have never played in this conference together.

NOTEWORTHY: West Salem—The Panthers have come up big whenever necessary this season and enter this battle between conference heavyweights with a playoff position already clinched. ... Junior QB Brett McConkey (54-81-729, 4-3) can throw and run (59-330, 3 TDs) and scored the winning TD after completing along pass at the end of the Onalaska game. ... Senior RB CJ McConkey (50-356, 8 TDs) has 7 TFLs from his LB spot, too; River Falls—The Wildcats challenged themselves last week after Logan couldn't play and lost a 21-6 game at Sun Prairie. ... River Falls has conference wins over Tomah, Holmen and Central in addition to the Logan forfeit and owns a playoff spot. ... Senior QB Vito Massa (50-99-976, 15-3) threw 2 of his INTs last week. ... Senior RB Cole Evavold (118-664, 5 TDs) ran for 235 yards and 2 TDs vs. Central and had 113 last week.

Coulee

Viroqua (0-6, 0-4) at Aquinas (6-0, 4-0)

COULEE SERIES: These teams have never played in this conference together.

NOTEWORTHY: Viroqua—The Blackhawks have been outscored 199-34 this season after last week's 52-6 home loss to Somerset. ... Senior RB Austin Winker has scored three of Viroqua's touchdowns and rushed for as many as 75 yards in a game. ... The Blackhawks' closest game this season was a 14-7 loss to Brookwood (2-4); Aquinas—The Blugolds haven't played a close game yet thanks to a very good defense and an offense led by junior QB Jackson Flottmeyer (58-75-1,360, 20-1), who was intercepted for the first time last week. ... Aquinas averages 49.2 points per game and allows 10 points per game. ... Senior WR Quinn Miskowski (16-428, 10 TDs) leads the area in TD catches and has 11 total. ... The Blugolds will clinch a tie for their first conference title since tying for the MVC championship in 2008.

Scenic Bluffs

Onalaska Luther (3-3, 2-2) at Bangor (5-1, 4-0)

NOTEWORTHY: Onalaska Luther—The Knights lost a 36-18 nonconference game at Ithaca last week. ... Senior QB Dillon Yang (54-92-638, 6-5) ranks seventh locally ini rushing yards with 601 and an average of 100.2 per game. ... He has also rushed for 7 TDs; Bangor—The Cardinals are trying to build on their conference winning streak of 45 games. ... Junior RB Tanner Jones (101-745, 10 TDs) had 146 yards and scored twice in a 28-27 loss at Spencer/Marshfield Columbus, and he ranks second to teammate Mathieu Oesterle (92-727, 10 TDs) in area rushing, but Oesterle didn't play last week. ... The Cardinals average 346.6 rushing yards and 37.4 points per game and haven't lost a home game since Nov. 7, 2014.

— Todd Sommerfeldt

