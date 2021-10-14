High school football: Week 9 capsules

GAMES TO WATCH (7 p.m. kickoff unless noted)

MVC

West Salem (7-1, 5-1) at Holmen (2-6, 2-4)

MVC SERIES: The Vikings lead 5-1 with the Panthers' only win a 28-27 victory in 2017. The Vikings have won all four games in Holmen.

NOTEWORTHY: Holmen—The Vikings last missed out on the WIAA playoffs in 2008. ... A win over the Panthers gives Holmen a chance to extend that playoff streak to 12 years if the 3-4 conference record can get them into the field. ... The Vikings again had turnovers rear their ugly head in last week's overtime loss at Logan and avoiding them is imperative against the Panthers. ... Senior QB Luke LeClaire (135 carries-823 yards, 12 TDs) ranks second among area in rushing TDs and has been tough to stop for the past month. ... FB Breken Turner (102-552, 5 TDs) is another key cog in the triple option that is working as well as it typically does but can't seem to shake the turnovers; West Salem—The Panthers are in the playoffs and holding out a glimmer of hope for a share of the MVC championship after losing to first-place River Falls two weeks ago. ... West Salem needs to beat Holmen, and Sparta needs to beat River Falls for that to happen. ... Junior QB Brett McConkey (904 passing yards, 7 TDs; 447 rushing yards, 5 TDs) has been the key to the Panthers' offense lately, but expect senior RB CJ McConkey (52-363, 8 TDs) to get more involved this week after limited play in last week's win over winless Tomah. ... West Salem allows 182 total yards per game, which makes its battle against Holmen's 300-yard rushing attack an appealing one.

Onalaska (4-4, 3-3) at Tomah (0-8, 0-6)

MVC SERIES: The Hilltoppers lead the Timberwolves 18-14 and have beaten them five times in a row after last season's 39-13 victory.

NOTEWORTHY: Onalaska—The Hilltoppers have made the playoffs every year since 2011 and may already have their spot, but a win here cements the deal with a winning conference record. ... Onalaska had a tough time running the ball in last week's loss to first-place River Falls, but it may try to emphasize that aspect of the offense again here. ... Sophomore Brady Kuhn (55-331, 3 TDs) was bottled up by the Wildcats last week but had three very good games before that. ... If QB Ayden Larson (1231-for-171-1,504, 15 TDs-2 INTs) throws, he will look for senior WR Michael Skemp (40-623, 7 TDs) or utilize junior Nick Odom (58-635, 7) on jet sweeps or down the field; Tomah—The Timberwolves have never had a winless overall season as a member of the MVC, which began in 1989. ... Junior WR Drew Brookman (25-551, 8 TDs) has been the highlight for Tomah, so expect QB Tom Hesse (59-152-792, 9 TDs-16 INTs) to try and find him as much as possible. ... Brookman has 43 catches for 1,020 career yards, and his 15 career TD catches rank second to Cole Franklin's 16. ... The Timberwolves are allowing an average of 343 total yards per game.

Coulee

G-E-T (1-7, 1-5) vs. Aquinas (8-0, 6-0) at Logan

COULEE SERIES: These teams have never met in a Coulee game.

NOTEWORTHY: G-E-T—The Red Hawks have lost four straight games and are coming off a 38-0 shutout loss to second-place Arcadia. ... G-E-T has been held to eight points or less six times. ... G-E-T's only win is a 54-7 victory over Viroqua on Sept. 10, and QB Ben Hilton threw five TD passes that night; Aquinas—The Blugolds are trying to close out their first outright conference championship since they were in the CWCC in 1989. ... Aquinas is also trying to become the first city team to have an undefeated regular season since the Blugolds accomplished the feat in 1984. ... Junior QB Jackson Flottmeyer (81-108-1,782, 26 TDs-3 INTs) has been a machine this season and got a taste of varsity football during a playoff loss to the Red Hawks as a freshman two years ago. ... Senior WR Quinn Miskowski (23-594, 12 TDs) is a big play waiting to happen when the Blugolds have the ball.

Scenic Bluffs

Bangor (6-2, 4-1) at Cashton (7-1, 5-0)

SCENIC BLUFFS SERIES: The Eagles lead 22-21, but the Cardinals have won seven in a row and 19 of the past 20 with Cashton winning 20-16 in 2013.

NOTEWORTHY: Bangor—The Cardinals are trying to win the conference championship for an eighth year in a row, need a win for a share and have already locked up their playoff spot. ... Senior RB Mathieu Oesterle (149-971, 14 TDs) leads the area in rushing yards and rushing TDs despite playing just six games, and he will be relied upon heavily this week if fellow RB Tanner Jones (101-745, 10 TDs) is still injured. ... Bangor is averaging 290 total yards per game with 260 of them coming on the ground; Cashton—The Eagles have already won a share of their first conference title since 1998 and are trying to win their first outright title since 1995. ... Junior RB Colin O'Neil (126-885, 11 TDs) has been a consistent threat for the Cashton offense this season. ... Ethan Klinkner (68-463, 9 TDs) and Bret Hemmersbach (58-410, 4 TDs) help the Eagles average 280 rushing yards and 37 points per game.

— Todd Sommerfeldt

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.