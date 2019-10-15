{{featured_button_text}}

HIGH SCHOOL

ASSOCIATED PRESS RANKINGS

The poll includes first-place votes in parentheses, season record, total points and last week’s ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers. Teams are arranged in three divisions of equal size based on current enrollments.

LARGE DIVISION (Enrollment of 900 and more)

School;Record;Pts.;Previous

1. Muskego (7);8-0;78;1

2, Kimberly;8-0;68;2

3, Bay Port (1);8-0;61;3

4, Waunakee;8-0;57;4

5, Madison Memorial;8-0;45;5

6, Fond du Lac;7-1;37;6

7, Waterford;8-0;24;7

8, DeForest;8-0;19;9

9, Hartford;8-0;16;8

10, West De Pere;8-0;12;NR

Others receiving votes: Franklin 8, Onalaska 7, Menomonie 4, Holmen 2, Hortonville 1, Pulaski 1.

MEDIUM DIVISION (Enrollment 301-899)

School;Record;Pts.;Previous

1, Stratford (8);8-0;80;1

2, Amherst;7-0;65;2

3, Freedom;8-0;60;3

4, Racinie St. Catherine's;7-1;57;4

5, New Berlin Eisenhower;7-1;47;7

6, Lake Mills;7-1;31;10

tie, Waukesha Cath. Mem.;6-2;31;8

8, Sparta;7-1;11;NR

9, Lake Country Luth.;7-1;9;NR

10, Kiel;8-0;7;NR

tie, Northwestern;8-0;7;NR

tie, Medford;8-0;7;NR

Others receiving votes: Wrightstown 6, G-E-T 5, New Berlin West 4, St. Croix Central 4, Grafton 2, Cedar Grove/Belgium 2, Edgerton 2, Lodi 1, Reedsburg 1, Plymouth 1.

SMALL DIVISION (Enrollment 300 and less)

School;Record;Pts.;Previous

1, Racine Luth. (8);8-0;80;1

2, Bangor;8-0;66;3

3, Black Hawk/Warren;8-0;57;4

4, Edgar;7-1;52;2

5, Eau Claire Regis;8-0;47;5

6, Mineral Point;8-0;39;6

7, Hilbert;8-0;37;7

8, Lancaster;8-0;28;9

9, Abbotsford;8-0;10;T10

tie, Mondovi;8-0;10;T10

Others receiving votes: Fond du Lac Springs 8. Oshkosh Lourdes 6.

